Rebels fall to Hutchinson in 10 innings

HUTCHINSON – The Newton Rebels managed to take the Sunflower Collegiate League champion Hutchinson Monarchs into extra innings before falling 4-3 Monday night at Hobart-Detter Field.

Cole Cosman opened the bottom of the 10th inning with a double, followed by a walk for Carter Young. Newton pitcher Zach Gillig struck out the next two batters, but Breck Nowik singled to drive in the winning run.

Newton scored a pair of runs in the top of the second. Anthony Zellner drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Thomas Capllonch drove in a run with a double.

Garrett Kocis drove in a run for Hutchinson with an RBI single in the fourth inning. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Young hit a two-run double.

Newton scored on an error in the top of the eighth to tie the game.

Hutchinson’s Zak Gould pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and striking out six. Jack McDermott struck out three in two innings. Caden Pogue struck out two in two innings. Noah Kelley struck out two in the 10th inning for the win.

Carson Jacobs pitched 6.1 innings for Newton, allowing two runs on four hits with four walks and 12 strikeouts. Jacobs ran his single-season strikeout record to 78. Spencer Maley struck out two in 2.2 innings, taking the loss. Gillig finished the game. Gillig ran his season strikeouts to 60.

Newton ends the season against Hutchinson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s Game

Newton;020;000;100;0;—;3;5;1

Hutchinson;000;100;200;1;—;4;7;3

Jacobs, Maley (L, 2-1) 7, Gillig 10 and Allen; Gould, McDermott 6, Pogue 8, Kelley (W, 2-0) 10 and Greise. Time — 3:09.

