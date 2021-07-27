Monarchs finish regular season with sweep of Rebels

In the heat of the day, the Newton Rebels couldn’t get the bats going in an 11-0 loss to the Hutchinson Monarchs Tuesday in the season finale for the Rebels in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

Hutchinson pitcher Garrett Dehaas pitched five innings for the win, allowing two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

“I usually like to warm up about 40 minutes ahead of time, but with the heat, I never really go to,” Dehaas said. “You have to dial yourself back a little and not try and burn it up. The last two innings, I tried to throw it a little harder, because I had a lot left in the tank. I was able to throw my fastball for a strike when I needed it. My curveball was working. That was all I needed today.”

A native of Meno, Okla., a small town in northwest Oklahoma, Dehaas said he was used to the conditions. He just finished play at Butler Community College, but is transferring to Arkansas-Little Rock this fall.

Hutchinson will be playing in the NBC Midwest Regionals beginning Thursday at Hutchinson. By winning the SCL, Hutchinson qualified for the NBC World Series, which begins Aug. 4 at Hobart-Detter Field.

“Our team goal is to win both of them,” Dehaas said. “We’re playing in (the regional) to get some more games in and keep our bats hot. We need to get some pitchers some innings.”

The highlight for the Rebels was pitcher Zach Bravo being named team MVP. He pitched the top of the seventh, the only scoreless inning for the Newton defense, striking out two. He finishes the season with 62 strikeouts.

“This is my third season here,” Bravo said. “I’ve seen a lot of great players come and go. It’s an honor to be on that list. It was a great season. I had a lot of fun here. We compete our butts off. I’m excited about the future. It didn’t end the way I wanted to, but I’m excited for the future.”

Bravo has been picked up by the Cheney Diamond Dawgs for the NBC World Series. Cheney is the defending NBC runner up.

“The goal is to win it,” Bravo said. “I hope to make it far. They are a good team. I’m excited to be with them.”

Bravo is from Valley Center. He completed play with Pratt Community College and will attend Eastern Michigan this fall.

“I always want to improve,” Bravo said. “My next step is to get my location a little bit better.”

Eli Davis finished the game for Hutchinson, walking two batters in two innings.

Cole Cosman went two for three hitting for Hutchinson with a home run and three RBIs. Garrett Anglim went two for four with three RBIs.

Connor Allen had both hits for Newton.

Judah Graham took the loss for Newton, striking out six in three innings. Collin Rabe struck out four in three innings.

Hutchinson sweeps the series against Newton, improving to 30-9, 26-8 in SCL play. Newton ends the season 12-28, 8-26 in league play.

“We finished the season off. We played every game,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “These guys battled every night. They gave everything they got every night. That’s all I ask from them, and to have fun while they did it. … The season as a whole was a good one, although our record didn’t show it. I’ll take a month off, then start recruiting in September. I’ll recruit heavy on the pitching side and pick up position players as we go.”

Hutchinson;411;113;0;—;11;11;0

Newton;000;000;0;—;0;2;0

Dehaas (W, 2-1), Davis 6 and Greise; Graham (L, 0-2), Rabe 4, Gillig 7 and Swink, Claassen 4. HR — H: Cosman (6). Time — 2:42.

