Sports briefs

The Kansan

Bethel names new coach

Bethel College named Amber Russell as its new head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach.

"We are unbelievably excited to have Amber join Bethel College as a quality coach and educator,” Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. “Her passion and expertise is exactly what we desired in this position.”

Russell has been a coach and teacher at Valley Center High School since 207. She has been the head cross country coach for the Hornets the past five years and the head track coach the past two years.

She coached two individual state champions and led the team to 11 state cross country berths, four as a head coach.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to join the Bethel Community,” Russell said. “Specifically, I'd like to thank Tony Hoops for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Russell was named the recipient of the Lifechanger of the Year Award from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She led the Valley Center FCA and was named the Wichita FCA coach of the year in 2019.

"I've admired Amber's leadership style and program success from a distance over the past 14 years,” Hoops said. “I know she will have an immediate impact on our programs and I'm looking forward to watching them grow in the future."

In track, she will serve under first-year coach Mark Nelson, who will also oversee both programs. She will “will focus her recruiting efforts on cross country while coaching the distance runners within track and field.”

"I am very excited to welcome Amber to the Thresher Coaching staff," Nelson said. "She is an accomplished and experienced coach. I am confident that she will help our men and women take the next step in their growth as athletes and as people.”

"I'd like to thank my husband and my family for their undying support as we embark on this new adventure,” Russell said. “I’m excited to get started and join the amazing coaches and faculty at Bethel."

Russell holds a master’s degree from Emporia State.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Venom 9, G2 Heat-Stanford 14U 3

G2 Heat-Stanford 14U 10, Mayhem 5

Chaos 14U Holbien 6, G2 Heat-Stanford 14U 2

PRO BASEBALL

Double-A Central League

Friday’s game

Wichita;012;000;000;—;3;10;1

Arkasas;002;000;002;—;4;8;1

Schulfer, Phillips 6, Gore (L, 1-1) 8 and Williams; Williamson, Moyers 6, Duron 7, Kerr 8, Gillies (W, 1-0) 9 and J.Morgan. HR — W: Palacios (11). Time — 3:11. Attendance — 5,535.

Saturday’s game

Wichita;001;030;000;1;—;5;12;0

Arkansas;000;000;400;0;—;4;6;0

Lau, J.Salinas 4, Kuzia 6, Neff (W, 6-2) 7, Mason (S, 5) 10 and C.Hamilton, Morales 10; Sweet, Stryffeler 6, Inman 7, Kober 8, Gomez (L, 2-1) 10 and J.Morgan. HR — W: Palacios (12). Time — 3:58. Attendance — 3,970.

Sunday’s game

Wichita;022;001;000;—;5;11;0

Arkansas;110;010;013;—;7;10;0

Balazovic, Osnowitz 6, Phillips (L, 1-4) 8 and Morales; Herb, R.Morgan 7, J.Anderson 8, Gillies (W, 2-0) 9 and Binns. HR — A: Shenton (1), Scheiner (12). Time — 3:04. Attendance — 2,533.