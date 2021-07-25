Rebels drop games to Monarchs, allowing Hutch to clinch title

The Hutchinson Monarchs clinched the Sunflower Collegiate League title with a 22-2 win over the Newton Rebels Saturday afternoon at Klein-Scott Field.

The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

Hutchinson earns an automatic berth to the National Baseball Congress World Series, which begins Aug. 4 in Hutchinson. The Monarchs are the second SCL team to earn a berth, after the Cheney Diamond Dawgs, which earned a berth as last year’s NBC runner-up.

“They hit it well,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “They had 20, 21 hits. It’s tough to beat a team when they hit it around the yard. We didn’t hit well today. We played great yesterday. We came back from a deficit. We had 12 hits yesterday. We just need to compete the rest of the way out. We have to give everything we have for the next three games.”

Hutchinson scored in every inning, putting things away with 10 runs in the seventh. Connor Allen put Newton on the board with a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Travis Perry struck out eight batters in five innings for the win. Ricky Hockett took the loss for Newton.

Jordan Ardoin went four for five hitting with five RBIs. Chaney Dodge drove in four runs. Cole Cosman went three for six with three RBIs. Cooper Harris and Tanner White each hit a home run. White hit a two-run shot.

FRIDAY’S GAME — Hutchinson jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings of play, holding off a late Rebel comeback, to win 9-6.

Mikel Howell (4-0) pitched five innings for the win. Jack Rector (2-3) lasted three innings in the loss.

Tanner White went three for five hitting for Hutchinson, driving in three runs. Cole Cosman went three for five with an RBI. Breck Nowik went three for three with an RBI.

Trey Winget and Aidan Corrigan each went two for five hitting for Newton, driving in two runs. Nolan Riley went four for five with an RBI. Anthony Zellner went two for four with an RBI.

SUNDAY’S GAME — Newton lost 13-2 Saturday at Hobart-Detter Field.

The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

Hutchinson scored in every inning but the fourth. Newton scored two runs in the third inning.

White went two for five hitting with three RBIs. G Anglim drove in two runs. J Ardoin went three for four with a home run and an RBI.

Winget went two for four for Newton with an RBI. Corrigan also drove in a run.

Ryan Stuempfig pitched 2.2 innings of relief for the win. Corrigan took the loss for Newton.

Hutchinson improves to 28-9, 24-8 in league play. Newton fell to 12-27, 8-24 in league play.

Newton and Hutchinson meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Klein-Scott Field in Newton to end the season.

Friday’s game

Newton;000;131;010;—;6;12;1

Hutchinson;340;020;00x;—;9;16;0

Rector (L, 2-3), Maley 4, Rabe 6 and Zellner; Howell (W, 4-0), Jaco 6, Herrman 7, Kelley 8 and Cosman. Time — 2:51.

Saturday’s game

Hutchinson;131;322;(10);—;22;21;0

Newton;000;200;( 0);—;2;6;1

Perry (W, 2-1), Meche 6 and Cosman; Hockett (L, 1-4), Graham 5, Gillig 6, Noland 7 and Allen. HR — H: Harris (3), White (4). Time — 2:36.

Sunday’s game

Newton;002;000;0;—;2;6;2

Hutchinson;143;041;x;—;13;16;0

Corrigan (L, 0-2), Noland 3, Kreutzer 6 and Zellner; Jaso, Stuempfig (W, 5-0) 4, Conrelius 6 and Harris. HR — H: Adroin (2). Time — 2:04.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com