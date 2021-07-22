Sports briefs

The Kansan

GOLF

WEDGEWOOD GOLF RESULTS

1. Ron Bogle, Ed Hodge, Doug Phillips, Ed Graf -3.

2. George Eason, Will Besore, Ken Lieske, Dick Morrison -3.

3. John Wilson, Dennis Carter, Ron Black, Leo Griffith -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Duane Morgan. LONGEST PUTT — John Wilson.

Next play — Tuesday.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Tomahawks Softball 8, G2 Heat Stanford 14U 0

Softball G2 Heat Stanford 14U 5, PSA FREEDOM-CARREL 14U 5

PRO BASEBALL

Tuesday’s game

Wichita;101;000;020;—;4;8;0

Arkansas;000;000;001;—;1;7;1

Balazovic (W, 3-1), Neff 8, Gore (S, 1) 9 and Morales; A.Requena (L, 4-4), Stryffeler 7, Kerr 8, Gillies 9 and J.Morgan. HR — W: Cabbage (4). Time — 2:54. Attendance — 3,749.

Wednesday’s game

Wichita;010;302;000;—;6;6;1

Arkansas;000;013;000;—;4;5;1

Sands, Sammons (W, 2-3) 4, Faucher 7, Mason (S, 4) and Morales; Hill (L, 3-2), Moyers 7, Kober 8, Duron 9 and Binns. HR — W: Cabbage (5), Boyd (5), Bechtold (12). A: DeLoach (1). Time — 2:46. Attendance — 3,672.

Thursday’s game

Wichita;100;000;04;—;5;6;0

Arkansas;000;000;0x;—;0;3;1

Vallimont (W, 3-4), Osnowitz 7, Lau 8 and Williams; Brash (L, 0-1), Gomez 6, R.Morgan 7, J.Anderson 8, Stryffeler 8 and Binns. HR — W: Steer (6). Time — 2:51 (:30 delay). Attendance — 3,713.

Sports Calendar

July 24 through August 1, All times Central

Saturday, July 24

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 2:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Seattle 8 p.m. (ESPN+, Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, July 26

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 27

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 30

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 6:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 2:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Dallas @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Aug. 1

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 12:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Portland Thorns 2 p.m. (Paramount+).

