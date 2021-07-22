Senior Knights end season at zone

The Kansan

The Newton Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team waited a little too long to get the bats going, falling to the Great Bend Chiefs 2-1 in the consolation semifinals of the Class AAA American Legion Baseball zone tournament at Barton Community College.

Great Bend pitcher Paco Hernandez pitched a complete game win, allowing a run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Andrew Barron took the loss for Newton, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

In the top of the first, Hernandez hit an RBI triple and came home on a Stef Spray ground out.

In the bottom of the seventh, Barron, Grif Davis and Luke Boston each singled to load the bases. Barron stole home to break the shutout. Owen Mick walked to re-load the bases. A pair of infield pop ups ended the game.

Hernandez finished the game three for four hitting.

Great Bend, 17-9, fell in the finals to the Hays Eagles 7-4. Hays will advance to state in Pittsburg.

Newton ends the season 11-13, coming back from a 2-7 start.

Grt.Bend;200;000;0;—;2;6;0

Newton;000;000;1;—;1;4;1

Hernandez (W) and Poe; Barron (L) and Boston.