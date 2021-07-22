Rebels pitcher sets team record

The Newton Rebels have a new strikeout leader and a four-game winning streak in league play for the first time this season.

Carson Jacobs set the single-season strikeout record at 66, posting seven in a 13-3 win over the Sunflower Seeds Wednesday at Klein-Scott Field in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

Jacobs finishing the game with 4.2 innings pitched. Jacobs struck out seven in the game, allowing three runs on six hits with four walks.

“It’s really given me a big confidence boost,” Jacobs said. “It’s been a struggle for me. It’s been a lot of excitement. I was throwing a lot of fastballs. I got a little down, but Spencer (Maley) came in a closed the door on them. He picked me up at the end.”

With the win, Jacobs improves to 5-3.

“For me, I just love the sport of baseball,” Jacobs said. “It’s always had a special place in my heart. I just keep motivated.”

Jacobs, a Hays native, played at Newman University last season, but is transferring to GateWay Community College in Phoenix, where he will be a sophomore.

“I just want to change the culture and win a lot of games,” Jacobs said.

Newton High grad Henry Claassen had a single, walked twice and scored three runs.

“It was a pretty good game,” Claassen said. “It was a fun game to play in. Things were kind of clicking for us. The season’s been kind of a struggle for us. We still got runs across, which was good. The guys got me in. That’s all you can ask for towards the end of the season. We’re finally getting it going.”

Claasen has appeared in just five games this year. He posted his first hit of the season in the game.

“It’s good,” Claassen said. “Any opportunity I get, I just run with it.”

Claassen begins his sophomore season at Washburn this fall.

“I just want to continually get better,” Claassen said. “I want to make it back to the (Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association) tournament. We want to finish a little higher than we did last year. We were fifth or sixth last year. We want to finish at least in the top five.”

Nolan Riley and Andrew Brautman each had two hits and three RBIs for Newton. Connor Allen and Brice Nittler each drove in two runs.

Axton Travis took the loss for the Seeds. Hunter Igo went three for three hitting. Hesston College player Ryusei Hando went two for three with an RBI.

Newton wins its first series of the season, stopping the Seeds four games to none with one game rained out.

The Seeds fall to 6-26, 4-23 in league play

Newton opens a five-game series against the league-leading Hutchinson Monarchs at 7 p.m. Friday at Hobart-Detter Field. Hutchinson is 21-8 in league play with a half-game lead over the 316 Sluggers.

Seeds;100;02;—;3;7;1

Newton;515;02;—;13;12;0

Travis (L, 0-2), Adelhardt 4 and Valeria; Jacobs (W, 5-3), Maley 5 and Allen. Time — 2:02.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com