Rebels offense puts up big numbers in long game

WICHITA — Two records may have been broken Monday when the Newton Rebels got by the Sunflower Seeds 21-11 in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

The combined 31 runs may have approached a record for most runs scored in a Rebels win. The 3:44 run time is one of the longest for a nine-inning, regulation game without a rain delay.

Cory Mason and Nolan Riley led the offensive onslaught for the Rebels. Mason went two for three with a home run and four RBIs. Riley went three for five with a home run and four RBIs.

Aiden Corrigan and Trey Winget each drove in three runs. Thomas Capllonch drove in two runs.

“It was a 3-1 count and I was looking for a fastball,” Mason said of his home run. “It was right there. I just let it go and I got it. (On the double,) it was a fastball away. It was real nice.”

Down 10-8, Newton scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control of the game.

“Anybody can win in this league,” Mason said. “You just have to stay locked in and play nine innings. You never know what will happen. … It was a pretty long one. We just fought through it.”

Mason came to Newton from New Market, Ala. He plays college baseball at Shorter University, an NCAA Division II school in Rome, Ga., where he hit .292 in 40 games, hitting three home runs with 21 RBIs.

“I went to talk to my coach one day, and he was like, ‘Do you want to play summer ball?’ and I said ‘OK,’” Mason said. “He asked, ‘How does Kansas sound?’ and I said ‘Alright.’ And here I am.”

It was his first time in Kansas.

“The air is a little different down here,” Mason said. “It’s different than down south. It’s been fun. Being down south, there’s a lot of humidity. Up here, there isn’t as much. It’s pretty good up here. It’s hot, but hot is not as bad as humid.”

Mason said he didn’t know what to expect joining the team.

“I just came up here to get better and have a fun summer,” Mason said. “We’re almost done, so I want to finish strong.”

“We didn’t pitch very well at all to start,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “Our hitters picked it up on the backside. We had a lot of errors, but we also had a lot of players out of position. It is what it is. We just have to keep playing good baseball. We just had to hit. Our hitters did what they needed to do. We pitched well out of the back end of our bullpen.”

Of Newton’s six pitchers used, Tysaac Noland picked up the win.

The Rebels allowed just one run in the last five innings.

Trace Blakesley took the loss for the Seeds.

Tal Hartley went two for four hitting for the Seeds, driving in three runs. Ryan Henderson and Nolan Freund each drove in two runs.

Newton will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Great Bend in a schedule change, followed by the Seeds Wednesday in Newton.

Newton;222;205;251;—;21;12;4

Seeds;531;101;000;–;11;12;4

Rector, Graham 2, Noland (W, 1-1) 4, Rabe 7, Maley 8, Gillig 9 and Zellner; Blakesley (L, 1-6), Munz 6, Igo 8 and Van Der Walt, Viloria 8. HR — N: Mason (3), Riley (4). Time — 3:44.

