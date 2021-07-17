Jacobs holds Seeds to one hit in Rebels win

WICHITA — Carson Jacobs threw seven innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven, to lead the Newton Rebels to a 9-0 win over the Sunflower Seeds Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at the West Side Athletic Park field in Wichita.

Jacobs walked three, improving to 4-3 for the season.

Cory Mason went two for four hitting with a home run and four RBIs. Andrew Brautman went two for four with a home run and two RBIs.

Axton Travis took the loss for the Seeds, striking out two in four innings. Dawson Cannan finished the game, striking out three.

An Owen Sheldon single prevented the Rebels from getting their second no-hitter of the season.

The Seeds and Rebels meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cheney.

Friday’s game

Seeds;000;000;0;—;0;1;0

Newton;000;702;x;—;9;8;1

Travis (L, 0-1), Cannan 4 and Van Der Walt, Viloria n/a; Jacobs (W, 4-3) and Zellner, Allen n/a. HR — N: Mason (2), Brautman (6). Time — 2:00.