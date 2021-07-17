Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. John Wilson, Dennis Carter, Dick Morrison, Leo Griffith, Dave Stallbaumer -7.

2. Dane Lawerence, Phil Considine, Ken Lieske, Jose Ramos -3.

3. Ron Bogle, Ed Hodge, Wes Brooks, Jim Mendenhall -5.

CLOSET TO PIN — Dick Morrison. LONGEST PUTT — Joe Ramos.

Next play — July 20.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 5, USSSA Pride LA 07 14U 4

Texas Blaze Midland 6, G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 3

Stars Elite 7, G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 0

Surge downs Drillers

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge won for the third straight night over the Tulsa Drillers, winning 7-2 Friday night in Wichita.

Bryan Sammons (1-3) pitched five innings for the win, striking out five. Joe Kuzia, Calvin Faucher and Zach Neff combined to pitch four scoreless innings.

Cyrillo Watkins (2-1) took the loss for Tulsa.

Tulsa committed four errors, allowing four unearned runs.

Spencer Steer drove in two runs for Wichita. B.J. Boyd went three for four with an RBI. Andrew Bechtold hit a solo home run.

Friday’s game

Tulsa;000;200;000;—;2;5;4

Wichita;000;141;10x;—;7;6;0

Jackson, Watson (L, 2-1) 5, Oschenbein 5, Schwaab 7, Warzak 8 and Berman; Sammons (W, 1-3), Kuzia 6, Faucher 6, Neff 9 and Williams. HR — W: Bechtold (11). Time — 3:10. Attendance — 5,403.