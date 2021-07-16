Sports Calendar

The Kansan

July 17 through 25, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change.

Saturday, July 17

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors triangular 10 a.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Sunflower Seeds (Cheney) 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — MASL2 Semifinals @ Hartman Arena 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — MASL2 finals @ Hartman Arena 5 p.m.

Monday, July 19

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton Rebels vs. Sunflower Seeds 5 p.m. (Eck Stadium).

Tuesday, July 20

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Class AAA Zone, Great Bend TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton Rebels @ Sunflower Seeds (Cheney) 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Class AAA Zone, Great Bend TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Seeds @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Milwaukee 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — San Jose @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, July 22

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Class AAA Zone, Great Bend TBA (rain out date or in necessary).

PRO BASEBALL — Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 23

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — NC Courage @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Twitch).

Saturday, July 24

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Hutchinson 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Detroit @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 2:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Seattle 8 p.m. (ESPN+, Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice.