Sports briefs

Nelson named BC coach

Bethel College on Wednesday named Mark Nelson as its new head men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach.

Nelson succeeds Kelly Parsley, who has led the programs since the 2019-20 school years.

"We are very fortunate that Mark and his family chose Bethel College as their next home," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "Mark's head coaching experience and leadership within the conference and the NAIA is what stood out to us. I look forward to watching him build upon the recent success of our track and field, cross country programs."

Nelson has been the coach Central Methodist University of the Heart of America Athletic Conference since 2011. He was the HAAC men’s outdoor coach of the year in both 2014 and 2015. He was on the NAIA Indoor Games Committee from 2017 to 2019. He also served as the secretary for the NAIA Track and Field Coaches Association.

During his time at CMU, he had 33 athletes earn NAIA All-America honors, winning three NAIA titles and another top-10 finish. During his tenure, school records were broken 65 times.

"I want to thank Dr. Gering and Tony for the chance to help this program take its next steps," shared Nelson. "I think we share a vision of how to continue to build this program into one we can all be proud of, and I am excited to get started.”

Before arriving at Central Methodist, he spent 12 years at Dixon (Ill.) High School, where he coached “multiple conference, regional, sectional, and state champions on both the boys and girls divisions.”

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree from NCAA Division III Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., where he was a three-time NCAA Division III All-American. He holds a master’s degree from National-Louis University.

Nelson inherits a men’s track program that finished third in the KCAC and 22nd at the NAIA indoor championships; and fifth in the KCAC and 64th in the NAIA outdoor championships. The women were ninth indoors and eighth outdoors in the KCAC.

In cross country, the men were seventh in the KCAC with a national qualifier. The women also finished seventh in the KCAC.

Surge gets past Drillers

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge downed the Tulsa Drillers 9-3 Wednesday in Double-A Central League play at Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita scored four runs in the second inning and five runs in the third inning. Tulsa scored a run in the third inning and two runs in the eighth inning.

Chris Williams led Wichita at the plate, going two for three with a home run and three RBIs. Andrew Bechtold and Wilbis Santiago each went three for four with two RBIs. Jermaine Palacios went two for four with two RBIs.

Miguel Vargas went three for five for Tulsa, driving in a run. Michael Busch went two for three with an RBI.

Kody Funderburk (1-0) pitched five innings of relief for the win, striking out five. Starter Cole Sands lasted just two innings, but allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Justin Hagenman (5-2) took the loss for Tulsa.

Tulsa;001;000;020;—;3;7;1

Wichita;045;000;00x;–;9;15;1

Hagenman (L, 5-2), Grove 2, Warzek 5, Cuello 7, Schwaab 8 and Berman; Sands, Funderburk (W, 1-0) 3, Osnowitz 8, Gore 8 and Williams. HR — W: Williams (1).