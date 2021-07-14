Sports briefs

All-AV-CTL I wrestling

GIRLS

101 Amara Ehsa, Derby, fr., 16-8, (state place) 5th

109 Natalie Puentes, Campus, fr., 9-16

115 Erin Jackson, Campus, so., 20-10, 5th

120 Samara Jimenez, Hutchinson, so.

132 Maritza Jimeniez, Hutchinson, sr., 5-2

138 Ashley Lawler, Salina South, fr., 1-1

155 Jaymie Murry, Newton, so., 6th

170 Jessi Bernal, Campus, sr., 4-7

BOYS

First team

(wrestler, grade, league record, overall record, state place)

106 Nick Treaster, Newton, so., 6-0, 39-1, 1st

113 Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize, so., 5-0, 33-1, 1st

120 Colin Bybee, Newton, jr., 6-0, 32-9, 5th

126 Tate Rusher, Derby, so., 6-0, 31-12, 4th

132 Camden Padgett, Maize, so., 4-0, 27-9, 4th

138 Cayden Hughbanks, Maize, sr., 6-0, 35-4, 3rd

145 Nathan Bowen, Campus, sr., 5-0, 39-1, 1st

152 Cason Lindsey, Derby, sr., 6-0, 36-2, 1st

160 Connor Padgett, Maize, so., 6-0, 35-4, 3rd

160 Treyton Rusher, Derby, sr., 5-0, 32-7

170 Ronan Wunsch, Maize, fr., 4-1, 19-9

182 Brandon Jeffries, Salina South, sr., 6-0, 40-9, 5th

195 Logan Buchanan, Newton, fr., 5-1, 30-13, 6th

220 Mitchael Casement, Maize, sr., 6-0, 32-7, 2nd

HWT Rio Gomez, Newton, so., 6-0, 37-9, 4th

Second team

106 Cody Woods, Derby, sr., 5-1, 34-6

113 Cole Molloy, Derby, so., 2-1, 19-10

120 Daniel Gomez, Maize, fr., 4-1, 30-10, 3rd

126 Keton Patterson, Maize, jr., 3-1, 12-8

132 Knowlyn Egan, Derby, so., 5-1, 32-12, 4th

138 Avery Dutcher, Newton, sr., 4-1, 19-13

145 Ayden Flores, Maize, fr., 5-1, 33-6, 3rd

152 Jayden Ford, Maize, fr., 4-1, 20-8

160 Mason Weathers, Hutchinson, sr., 4-2, 30-9

170 Corbin Williams, Campus, sr., 5-1, 25-10, 5th

182 Miles Wash, Derby, so., 4-1, 28-9, 4th

195 Blaise Wood, Derby, so., 3-1, 15-8

195 Barrett Roads, Campus, jr., 4-2, 20-9

220 Aidan Williams, Campus, jr., 5-1, 21-12

HWT Kayson Dietz, Salina South, jr., 4-0, 27-9, 6th

Honorable mention

106 Trevor McMurray, Salina South, fr., 4-2, 18-22

113 Bailey Stienmetz, Newton, fr., 1-1, 18-14

120 Elissio Martinez, Campus, sr., 2-2, 25-11

126 Dylan Sheler, Campus, jr., 4-2, 28-12, 3rd

126 Drew Demoss, Maize South, sr., 2-2, 17-13

132 Jacob Rymer, Campus, sr., 4-2, 30-11, 3rd

138 Kaden Garvalena, Maize South, so., 4-2, 19-14

145 Anthony Blackwell, Hutchinson, sr., 3-2, 26-10

152 Jacob Gnagy, Maize South, so., 4-0, 14-10

152 Ryan Mortensen, Campus, sr., 2-3, 21-14

160 Britton Forsythe, Maize South, jr., 3-1, 20-13

170 Austin Hall, Maize South, sr., 3-1, 17-9

170 Christian Rodriguez, Hutchinson, sr., 2-2, 18-10

170 Jace Jenkins, Derby, sr., 2-2, 19-12

182 Ricky Nichols, Maize, sr., 4-1, 20-9

195 Jayden Crabbs, Hutchinson, sr., 1-1, 14-14

220 Brandon Fletcher, Salina South, jr., 2-2, 14-18

HWT Taylor Vincent, Maize, jr., 4-0, 19-13

HWT Michael Trimmell, Campus, sr., 3-3, 23-15

Senior wrestlers of the year — Cason Lindsey, Derby and Nathan Bowen, Campus

Coach of the year — Mike Schauer, Maize

League standings

Maize 6-0

Derby 5-1

Campus 4-2

Newton 3-3

Maize South 2-4

Salina South 1-5

Hutchinson 0-6

Wind Surge falls to Drillers

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge opened a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers with a 7-2 loss Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.

Wichita scored in the second inning on a two-run Trey Cabbage home run. Tulsa took the lead with a three-run Michael Busch home run in the top of the third inning. In the seventh, Carlos Rincon hit a three-run double and scored on a Hunter Feduccia home run.

Gerardo Carillo (2-1) struck out five in 5.1 innings for Tulsa for the win. Wichita starter Austin Schulfer (2-6) took the loss, striking out six in five innings.

The series runs through Sunday.

Tulsa;003;000;400;—;7;7;0

Wichita;020;000;000;—;2;3;1

Carillo (W, 2-1), Robertson 6, Watson 9 and Fedducia; Schulfer (L, 2-6), Moran 6, Neff 7, J.Salina 8 and C.Hamilton. HR — T: Busch (10), Feduccia (6). W: Cabbage (3). Time — 2:48. Attendance — 3,645.