Sports briefs

All-AV-CTL I wrestling
GIRLS
101 Amara Ehsa, Derby, fr., 16-8, (state place) 5th
109 Natalie Puentes, Campus, fr., 9-16
115 Erin Jackson, Campus, so., 20-10, 5th
120 Samara Jimenez, Hutchinson, so.
132 Maritza Jimeniez, Hutchinson, sr., 5-2
138 Ashley Lawler, Salina South, fr., 1-1
155 Jaymie Murry, Newton, so., 6th
170 Jessi Bernal, Campus, sr., 4-7
BOYS
First team
(wrestler, grade, league record, overall record, state place)
106 Nick Treaster, Newton, so., 6-0, 39-1, 1st
113 Nakaylen Shabazz, Maize, so., 5-0, 33-1, 1st
120 Colin Bybee, Newton, jr., 6-0, 32-9, 5th
126 Tate Rusher, Derby, so., 6-0, 31-12, 4th
132 Camden Padgett, Maize, so., 4-0, 27-9, 4th
138 Cayden Hughbanks, Maize, sr., 6-0, 35-4, 3rd
145 Nathan Bowen, Campus, sr., 5-0, 39-1, 1st
152 Cason Lindsey, Derby, sr., 6-0, 36-2, 1st
160 Connor Padgett, Maize, so., 6-0, 35-4, 3rd
160 Treyton Rusher, Derby, sr., 5-0, 32-7
170 Ronan Wunsch, Maize, fr., 4-1, 19-9
182 Brandon Jeffries, Salina South, sr., 6-0, 40-9, 5th
195 Logan Buchanan, Newton, fr., 5-1, 30-13, 6th
220 Mitchael Casement, Maize, sr., 6-0, 32-7, 2nd
HWT Rio Gomez, Newton, so., 6-0, 37-9, 4th
Second team
106 Cody Woods, Derby, sr., 5-1, 34-6
113 Cole Molloy, Derby, so., 2-1, 19-10
120 Daniel Gomez, Maize, fr., 4-1, 30-10, 3rd
126 Keton Patterson, Maize, jr., 3-1, 12-8
132 Knowlyn Egan, Derby, so., 5-1, 32-12, 4th
138 Avery Dutcher, Newton, sr., 4-1, 19-13
145 Ayden Flores, Maize, fr., 5-1, 33-6, 3rd
152 Jayden Ford, Maize, fr., 4-1, 20-8
160 Mason Weathers, Hutchinson, sr., 4-2, 30-9
170 Corbin Williams, Campus, sr., 5-1, 25-10, 5th
182 Miles Wash, Derby, so., 4-1, 28-9, 4th
195 Blaise Wood, Derby, so., 3-1, 15-8
195 Barrett Roads, Campus, jr., 4-2, 20-9
220 Aidan Williams, Campus, jr., 5-1, 21-12
HWT Kayson Dietz, Salina South, jr., 4-0, 27-9, 6th
Honorable mention
106 Trevor McMurray, Salina South, fr., 4-2, 18-22
113 Bailey Stienmetz, Newton, fr., 1-1, 18-14
120 Elissio Martinez, Campus, sr., 2-2, 25-11
126 Dylan Sheler, Campus, jr., 4-2, 28-12, 3rd
126 Drew Demoss, Maize South, sr., 2-2, 17-13
132 Jacob Rymer, Campus, sr., 4-2, 30-11, 3rd
138 Kaden Garvalena, Maize South, so., 4-2, 19-14
145 Anthony Blackwell, Hutchinson, sr., 3-2, 26-10
152 Jacob Gnagy, Maize South, so., 4-0, 14-10
152 Ryan Mortensen, Campus, sr., 2-3, 21-14
160 Britton Forsythe, Maize South, jr., 3-1, 20-13
170 Austin Hall, Maize South, sr., 3-1, 17-9
170 Christian Rodriguez, Hutchinson, sr., 2-2, 18-10
170 Jace Jenkins, Derby, sr., 2-2, 19-12
182 Ricky Nichols, Maize, sr., 4-1, 20-9
195 Jayden Crabbs, Hutchinson, sr., 1-1, 14-14
220 Brandon Fletcher, Salina South, jr., 2-2, 14-18
HWT Taylor Vincent, Maize, jr., 4-0, 19-13
HWT Michael Trimmell, Campus, sr., 3-3, 23-15
Senior wrestlers of the year — Cason Lindsey, Derby and Nathan Bowen, Campus
Coach of the year — Mike Schauer, Maize
League standings
Maize 6-0
Derby 5-1
Campus 4-2
Newton 3-3
Maize South 2-4
Salina South 1-5
Hutchinson 0-6
Wind Surge falls to Drillers
WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge opened a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers with a 7-2 loss Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.
Wichita scored in the second inning on a two-run Trey Cabbage home run. Tulsa took the lead with a three-run Michael Busch home run in the top of the third inning. In the seventh, Carlos Rincon hit a three-run double and scored on a Hunter Feduccia home run.
Gerardo Carillo (2-1) struck out five in 5.1 innings for Tulsa for the win. Wichita starter Austin Schulfer (2-6) took the loss, striking out six in five innings.
The series runs through Sunday.
Tulsa;003;000;400;—;7;7;0
Wichita;020;000;000;—;2;3;1
Carillo (W, 2-1), Robertson 6, Watson 9 and Fedducia; Schulfer (L, 2-6), Moran 6, Neff 7, J.Salina 8 and C.Hamilton. HR — T: Busch (10), Feduccia (6). W: Cabbage (3). Time — 2:48. Attendance — 3,645.