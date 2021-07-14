Rebel homers not enough against Sluggers

The Kansan

WICHITA — The Newton Rebels put up five home runs, including three in a row, but that wasn’t enough against the 316 Sluggers, as the Rebels fell 10-8 Tuesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at the Westurban Complez in Wichita.

Newton led 8-6 after five innings, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Newton took the lead with one out in the top of the fifth inning when Connor Allen, Thomas Capplonch and Andrew Brautman each hit consecutive solo home runs.

Newton scored in the first inning on a Nolan Riley sacrifice fly. Jordan Rogers hit an RBI double for the Sluggers in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Brautman hit a two-run home run and Aiden Corrigan hit an RBI single. In the bottom of the second, T.J. English grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run. Conner Flagg added an RBI single.

Justin Barnes hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning for Newton. The Sluggers replied with RBI doubles for for Seger Holman, English and A.J. Mendolia.

After Newton’s home runs in the fifth inning, the Sluggers came back in the sixth with an RBI double for Mendoliam followed by a three-run Rogers home run, all with two outs.

Rogers finished three for four hitting for the Sluggers. Corrigan and Capllonch both went three for five for Newton.

Garrett VanDeventer pitched 3.2 scoreless innings for the Sluggers, striking out two, for the win. Cade Fenton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.

Tysaac Noland took the loss for Newton.

The two teams meet again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Westurban to conclude the series.

Newton;130;130;000;—;8;11;0

Sluggers;120;304;000;—;10;13;1

Rector, Noland (L, 0-1) 4, Maley 6, Graham 8 and Zellner; Williams, VanDeventer (W, 3-0) 5, Fenton (S, 1) 9 and English. HR — N: Allen (2), Capplonch (2), Bratman 2 (4, 5), Barnes (3). S: Rogers (1). Time — 2:12.

