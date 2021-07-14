Rebels drop close decisions to Sluggers

The Kansan

WICHITA — The Newton Rebels dropped a pair of close games to the 316 Sluggers Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play at the Westurban Baseball Complex in Wichita.

Newton fell 3-1 and 7-4 to end the series with the Sluggers.

In the first game, Grant Adler (1-1) pitched five innings for the win, allowing a run on five hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Connor Woods pitched the sixth inning, allowing a hit and a strikeout.

Payton Tolle pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for his second save of the season.

Josh Flack took the loss for Newton in his first outing of the season, throwing three innings and allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Judah Graham threw two innings, allowing a run on a hit with three strikeouts. Carson Jacobs finished the game, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

A.J. Mendolia went two for two hitting for the Sluggers, both doubles, and driving in two runs. Tolle also drove in a run. Conner Flagg went two for three hitting.

Anthony Zellner went two for three for Newton. Aiden Corrigan drove in a run.

In the second game, the Sluggers scored all seven runs in the first four innings. A three-run Nolan Riley home run sparked a four-run Newton sixth inning. Camden Jurgenson also drove in a run for the Rebels.

Mendolia and Jenner Steele each went two for three hitting for the Sluggers, each driving in two runs. Flagg went two for four with an RBI.

Ethan Peterson pitched five innings for the win, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts. Cade Fenton pitched the seventh inning for his second save of the series and the season, walking one.

Ricky Hockett pitched four innings for Newton, taking the loss. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Collin Rabe and Zach Gillig each threw a scoreless inning. Gillig struck out two.

The Sluggers finish the series 24-11, 23-11 in league play. The Sluggers are a game and a half behind Hucthinson in the SCL standings. Newton ends the series 9-22, 5-21 in league play.

Newton opens play Friday in a five-game series against the Sunflower Seeds. The Seeds are currently on a six-game losing streak.

First game

Newton;100;000;0;—;1;6;0

Sluggers;002;100;x;—;3;5;1

Flack (L, 0-1), Graham 4, Jcobs 6 and Zellner; Adler (W, 1-1), Woods 6, Tolle (S, 2) 7 and Flagg. Time — 1:50.

Second game

Newton;000;004;0;—;4;5;2

Sluggers;320;200;x;—;7;10;1

Hockett (L, 1-3), Rabe 6, Gillig 7 and Allen; Peterson (W, 3-1), Harris 6, Spry 6, Fenton (S, 2) 7 and English. HR — N: Riley (3). Time — 1:37.