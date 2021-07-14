Junior Knights split with Andover Central

The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights baseball team is heading down the final stretch of the season with a split Tuesday against Andover Central at Klein-Scott Field.

Andover Central won the first game 6-3. Newton won the nightcap 5-4.

“For a long stint, our pitchers did a really good job,” Newton manager Mark George said. “Overall, I don’t think our focus was entirely there. We had a conversation in the dugout about the things we have control over, and that’s our enthusiasm and how we cheer for our teammates and how we support our teammates. That conversation happened in the fourth inning, and after that, our energy level was a little bit better. We learned a valuable lesson. We picked a win, and that was a pretty good win.”

In the first game, Central scored in every inning but the third and sixth. Newton scored a pair of runs in the third inning and a run in the fifth.

For Andover Central, Brody DeGarno and Dawson Rodd each drove in two runs. Maddux Archibald, Jace Jefferson and Cale Frey each had two hits.

Ian Baker had two RBIs for Newton. Jayden Nash went two for three hitting.

Archibald pitched for the win for Andover Central. Rodd finished the game for the save.

Blaze Bradshaw took the loss for Newton.

In the second game, Central used four hits, a walk and a wild pitch to score three runs in the second inning. The Jaguars added a run in the third inning on an Asher Munn RBI single.

Newton came back to tie the game in the bottom of the third inning on three walks and a single, scoring two runs on passed balls. An error in the bottom of the fifth put the Knights in the lead.

With two outs in the top of the sixth, Central drew a pair of walks, but a strikeout ended the game.

Tyler Franz pitched an inning of relief for the win and Ian Baker pitched the sixth inning for the save.

Keenan McCune and Isaac Klug each drove in a run for Newton.

Jefferson and Asher Munn each had two hits for Central.

Doyle Cunningham took the loss on the mound.

Newton is 8-12 and hosts Hutchinson and Buhler at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday in triangulars to end the season.

Central plays Andover Wednesday and face Andover and Hutchinson next week to end the season.

First game

And.Ct.;120;120;—;6;8;2

Newton;002;010;—;3;6;3

Greene, DeGarno 3, Archibald (W) 3, Rodd (S) 5 and Jefferson; Bradshaw (L), McCune 3, Mueller 5, Franz 6 and Schultz. Time — 1:48.

Second game

And.Ct.;031;000;—;4;8;1

Newton;004;01x;—;5;4;1

Munn, Cunningham (L) 4, Jefferson 5 and Bolen; Schultz, Myers 3, Franz (W) 5, Baker (S) 6 and Baker, Schultz 3. Time — 1:49.

