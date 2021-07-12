Rebels bats come alive in win over Sluggers

The Newton Rebels won’t win the Sunflower Collegiate League, but the team may still get a say about who wins it.

The Rebels edged the SCL co-leader 316 Sluggers 14-11 Sunday at Klein-Scott Field.

Saturday, the Rebels fell to the Sluggers 14-3 in seven innings on the 10-run rule.

Sunday’s game featured five lead changes. A six-run sixth inning put the Rebels ahead for good.

Trey Winget led the Rebels, going three for six hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Jayden Hanna went three for six with two RBIs. Justin Barnes went two for four with two RBIs. Aiden Corrigan went two for six with two RBIs. Thomas Capllonch also drove in two runs. Nolan Riley finished three for six.

Eight of 10 Rebel batters finished with at least one hit.

Winget’s three-run home run to right field against the wind put Newton ahead 7-5 in the fourth inning.

“I hit it and I was like, ‘That was good,’” Winget said. “Then I was watching it, and I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s dying.’ I was a little concerned there towards the end, but it went out and that was good. It was a hard day to hit one out. It felt good and it came at an important time. We were down by one run, but that put us ahead.”

Another challenge for Winget and the rest of the outfield was a pair of light banks that went out, making the ball hard to field — especially in right field.

“It was harder than what I was expecting,” Winget said. “There was one out there, and I was like “‘Oh, wow.’ Our right fielder didn’t even see it.”

“We swung it well tonight,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “They made some mistakes on defense and fortunately we were able to capitalize. Our pitching did well enough to keep us in the game, and our offense came through. I knew one of the (light) poles was out, but the other one came with it. Unfortunately, we had to deal with it for an inning, but it didn’t hurt us too much.”

For the Sluggers, Payton Tolle went two for four with two RBIs. Trey DeGarmo went two for five with two RBIs. Drew Sturgeon also drove in two runs. Jordan Rogers went three for four with an RBI. Conner Flagg went two for four.

Jack Rector struck out three batters in the seventh inning for the win. Starter Carson Jacobs struck out five in five innings. Zach Gillig finished the game, striking out four in two innings.

Chris Koehler took the loss for the Sluggers. Starter Tanner Leslie struck out six in four innings.

With the win, Newton improves to 9-19, 5-18 in league play. The Sluggers fall to 21-11, 20-11 in league play.

The Sluggers are tied with Hutchinson for the league league, although Hutchinson has played six fewer league games. Cheney is a half-game behind.

Newton moves into a tie with the Sunflower Seeds for seventh place, but Newton has played two fewer league games.

Newton takes a day off Monday and plays the Sluggers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Westurban Baseball Complex in Wichita.

“We just need to keep rolling,” Winget said. “We can chop down some trees along the way. We have to keep having good team chemistry, good attitudes and good energy. We need to try to learn when we make mistakes. We need for our pitchers to do their thing, pitch strikes and we’ll back them up on defense and back them up at the plate.”

“We’re not going to win the league, but we’re going to keep grinding it out to see what we can do in regional and try to get into post season,” Clark said. “We just have to keep hitting well and our pitchers have to keep us in the game.”

In Saturday’s game, the Sluggers scored seven runs in the second inning, two in the fifth inning and five in the seventh inning. Newton scored a pair of runs in the third inning and a run in the fourth.

Ethan Peterson pitched a complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.

Brady Kreutzer took the loss for Newton.

Tanner Leonard drove in three runs for the Sluggers. Sturgeon and DeGarmo each drove in two runs. Seger Holman went two for two hitting with three walks and an RBI. A.J. Mendolia drew five walks with an RBI.

Corrigan drove in two runs for Newton. Barnes also drove in a run. Capllonch went two for three hitting.

Saturday’s game

316 Sluggers;070;020;5;—;14;7;1

Newton;002;100;0;—;3;6;0

Peterson (W, 2-1) and Flagg; Kreutzer (L, 0-1), Maley 2, Rabe 6, Graham 6 and Allen, Doshier. Time — 2:22.

Sunday’s game

316 Sluggers;014;012;020;—;11;12;6

Newton;022;306;01x;—;14;16;0

Leslie, Koehler (L, 2-1) 5, Adler 7, Tolle 8 and Flagg; Jacobs, Noland 6, Rector (W, 2-2) 7, Gillig 8 and Zellner. HR — N: Winget (2). Time — 3:05.

