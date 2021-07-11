Sports briefs

The Kansan

YOUTH BASEBALL

Royals 14U 8, Wichita Wolfpack 14U 4

Royals 14U 8, VC Bombers 14U 3

Royals 14U 10, USSSA Buhler Nationals Renken 14U 1

Royals 14U 9, Storm Chasers 14U 1

Royals 14U 5, Wellington Crusaders 14U 3

Royals 14U 8, Liberal Rattlers 5

Salina Kings 2027 4, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 1

HFA Vipers 12U-Fensky 19, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 1

Prospects 8, Newton Baseball Club-Weeks 12U 4

Hesston 11U 7, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 6

Wichita Wood Ducks 12U 15, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 0

NBC Guyer 10, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 8

YOUTH SOFTBALL

ICT Wicked 14U 7, G2 Heat 14U-Stanford 14U 5

TBD 6, G2 Heat 14U-Stanford 14U 3

G2 Heat 14U-Stanford 14U 10, Knights 0

PRO BASEBALL

Friday’s game

NW Arkansas 10, Wichita 2

NW Arkansas;000;910;000;—;10;11;1

Wichita;020;000;000;—;2;5;4

Zerpa, Sotillet (W, 1-0) 5, Nunez 8 and Melendez; Ja.Garcia (L, 1-2), Faucher 3, Lau 6 and Morales. Time — 3:15. Attendance — 5,194.

Saturday’s game

Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 4

NW Arkansas;000;000;004;—;4;9;1

Wichita;000;000;05x;—;5;6;1

Parrish, Garcia (L, 2-1) 8 and Cropley; Balazovic, Neff (W, 5-2) 7, Phillips 9 and Williams. HR — W: Boyd (4), Bechtold (9). Time — 2:31. Attendance — 5,360.

Sunday’s game

Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 3

NW Arkansas;111;000;000;—;3;9;1

Wichita;020;001;20x;—;5;8;1

Cox, Woods Jr. 5, Watson (L, 1-1) 7, Snider 8 and Fermin; Sammons, Rozek (W, 1-0) 6, Mason (S, 3) 9 and Williams. HR — A: Merrill (1), Fermin (5). W: Whitefield (5), Bechtold (10). Time — 2:31. Attendance — 4:301.

G2 Heat-Llamas finish 4-1

The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas squad finished 4-1 in weekend play.

Friday, the Heat fell to the Hutchinson Legends Elite 3-2. Saturday, the Heat downed sister squad Heat 18U-Lutz 9-4 and beat the Heat 18U-Forgit 8-0. Sunday, the Heat downed the Lady Royals 8-2 and the Kansas Blue Sox 2-1.

Against the Hutchinson Legends, Sydney Friedli took the loss pitching. Alie Fuhrman and Chana Wolfe each drove in a run.

Aginst the Heat-Lutz, Wolfe pitched a complete game win, striking out seven. Skylre Stucky hit a home run, driving in two runs. Cheyenne Cooper went two for three with two doubles and three RBIs. Emily Wedel went three for three.

Against the Heat-Forgit, Stucky pitched for the win, striking out three. Stucky also hit a home run. Emma Brady, Emily Wedel, Cooper, Cassie Wedel and Onnie Revels each drove in a run.

Against the Lady Royals, Revels and Wolfe combined on a no-hitter with each pitcher striking out two.

Emily Wedel went two for two hitting with three RBIs. Cassie Wedel went two for two with an RBI. Cooper also drove in a run. Alie Fuhrman went two for two.

Against the Blue Sox, Stucky pitched a complete-game, one-hit win, allowing a run with six walks and a strikeout.

Revels and Stucky each drove in a run. Emily Wedel and Wolfe each went two for two hitting.

The Heat is 18-6.

G2 Heat-Lutz finishes 0-4

The G2 Heat 18U-Lutz squad finished 0-4 in recent play over the weekend.

The Heat fell to the KMO Hype 6-4, sister team Heat 18U-Llamas 9-4, the Boom 7-6 and the ICT Phoenix 6-5.

Against the Hype, Jordan Friesen took the loss pitching, striking out three. Izzy Smith went two for two with three RBIs. Jaz Salas went two for two with an RBI.

Against the G2 Heat 18U-Llamas, Katie VanBurkleo took the loss pitching. Piper Seidl drove in two runs. Ally Lange and Salas each added an RBI.

Against the Boom, Jordan Friesen took the loss. Emily Peterson went two for two hitting with two RBIs. Lange went two for two with an RBI. Seidl also drove in a run. Taryn Folster went two for two.

Against the Phoenix, VanBurkleo took the loss. Peterson drove in two runs. Lange and Elliott Cox each drove in a run.

The team is 5-12.