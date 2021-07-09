Sports Calendar

The Kansan

July 10 through 18, All times Central

Saturday, July 10

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Kansas Grand Slam Tournament, Salina TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita Sluggers @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 5:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Gretna Elite @ FC Wichita (W 2 p.m., Stryker Stadium), FC Wichita @ Chicago FC United (M 2 p.m.).

Sunday, July 11

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Kansas Grand Slam Tournament, Salina TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita Sluggers @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ OL Reign 6 p.m. (Paramount+).

Monday, July 12

LEGION BASEBALL — McPherson @ Newton Juniors (2) 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

LEGION BASEBALL — Andover Central @ Newton Juniors (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ 316 Sluggers (Westurban) 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — MLB All-Star Game @ Coors Field, Denver 6:30 p.m. (KSAS, ch. 24.1), Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Buhler (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ 316 Sluggers (Westurban) 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tulsa @ Wichita 12:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors vs. TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ 316 Sluggers (Westurban) 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 16

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Zone, Great Bend TBA; Newton Juniors Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Seeds @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ UWS Playoffs W TBA.

Saturday, July 17

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Zone, Great Bend TBA; Newton Juniors Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Sunflower Seeds (Cheney) 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — MASL2 Semifinals @ Hartman Arena 3 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ UWS Playoffs W TBA.

Sunday, July 18

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Zone, Great Bend TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — MASL2 finals @ Hartman Arena 5 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ UWS Playoffs W TBA.

