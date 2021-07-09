Senior Knights finish pool play unbeaten

The Kansan

SALINA — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team finished pool play 3-0 at the 31st Kansas Grand Slam Wood Bat Classic, winning two games Friday.

After winning the opening game Thursday, Newton downed the 316 Elite-Helm 8-3 and the Wichita Aeros-Oldenburg 7-5.

Newton opened play Friday against the 316 Elite-Helm squad.

Down 3-1, Newton scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth inning. The game was called in the sixth inning on the time limit.

The Knights were aided by four 316 Elite errors. Newton was outhit 5-3.

Griff Davis went the distance on the mound for the Knights, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Cade Valdez drove in two runs for the Knights. Davis, Jake Schmidt and Mike Seirer each added an RBI.

Against the Wichita Aeros, Newton led 4-2 after four innings. The Aeros scored three runs in the top of the sixth. Newton opened the bottom of the sixth with an Owen Mick single. Ian Akers was hit by a pitch. Ryan Ruggerio walked. Mick scored when Jaso grounded into a fielder’s choice. Andrew Barron then singled to score a pair of runs. The time limit then kicked in to end the game.

Barron finished three for four hitting with three RBIs. Jaso was two for four with two RBIs. Akers and Tanner Watkins each added an RBI. Akers and Ruggerio each went two for three hitting.

Jaso pitched five innings for Newton, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts. Cade Valdez finished the game for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with a walk.

Bracket play begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

vs. 316 Elite

316 Elite;200;100; —;3;5;4

Newton;001;25x;—;8;3;0

Gilstrap (L), Price 5 and Wendling; Davis (W) and Ruggerio.

vs. Wichita Aeros

Wichita;020;003;—;5;7;0

Newton;100;303;—;7;11;2

Robert, Paradi (L) 6 and Stovall; Jaso, Valdez (W) 6 and Ruggerio.