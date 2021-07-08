A's top Rebels in last-second game

In a hastily put together game due to cancelations from other teams, the Newton Rebels hosted the Dodge City A’s of the Kansas Collegiate League Wednesday at Klein-Scott Field.

A close game for six innings, things fell apart for the Rebels in the seven, giving up eight runs for a 12-2 A’s win.

The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

“The game started slow. There wasn’t a whole lot of energy going on,” Dodge City manager Tony Gonzalez said. “As the game went along, our guys kind of got some energy. Some good things started happening for us. We started moving some guys in the lineup. When you make them compete, good things started to happen later in the game.”

“We had a good start,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “That’s a good team over there. We were just able to play, first and foremost. We still need to come out and compete. We just had a bad inning. If you minimize the inning, it’s probably 4-2 or 5-2 going into the seventh.”

Newton was scheduled to face the Andale Warhawks in Sunflower Collegiate League play, but the Warhawks elected not to finish the season. Dodge City also had an opponent that elected not to play, the Wichita Dirtbags.

“That shouldn’t be a factor, no matter who you’re playing,” Clark said. “You’re still playing the game of baseball.”

“With the teams in our league, we’re used to the travel,” Gonzalez said. “We had some open dates early in the week we were looking to fill. When the other team we were supposed to play didn’t play us, Brett reached out to us and we put it together. It was at the last minute, but it all came together.”

Dodge City used four pitchers with Tristin Tatum getting the win.

Newton starter Jack Rector lasted five innings in the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Newton scored in the first inning when Andrew Brautman doubled and came home on a Justin Barnes single. Barnes scored on an error.

Dodge City scored three runs in the top of the third. Jack Bollengier, Artie Ramirez and Alberto Luevano each had an RBI hit in the inning.

Luevano hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth.

Dodge City loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh. Two runs scored on wild pitches. A run scored on a ground out. Brett Graber hit a two-run single. Carlos Arellano hit an RBI double. Hunter Dorraugh hit a two-run single.

Dorraugh finished four for five for the A’s. Graber finished three for four. Bollengier and Luevano each went two for four.

Nolan Riley went two for two hitting for Newton. Barnes went two for four.

Newton plays Thursday at the Kansas Cannons, another KCL team. Dodge City opens a three-game home stand against the Kansas Cannons Friday.

“The Cannons are another good team,” Clark said. “If we go out and play the right way, we can come out with a win.”

Wednesday’s game

Dodge City;003;010;8;—;12;11;1

Newton;200;000;0;—;2;7;1

Smith, Rivero 3, Tatum (W) 5, Serrano 7 and Olaso, Mandeville 5; Rector (L), Graham 6, Rabe 7 and Allen. Time — 2:50.

