Senior Knights open tourney with win

SALINA — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team used a four-run sixth inning to stop Emporia 5-1 Thursday morning at the 31st Grand Slam Baseball Tournament at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

The tournament features 18 teams in the 18U division. The tournament uses wood bats.

Joe Slechta pitched five innings for the win, allowing a run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Cade Valdez finished the game for the save, allowing a hit and a strikeout.

Cam Geitz took the loss for Emporia, allowing four runs on six hits in 5.1 innings with five strikeouts. Cade Kohlmeier finished the game, allowing a run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Ian Akers drove in a run in the top of the third inning for Newton on an RBI triple.

Emporia tied the game in the bottom of the third on a Kohlmeier sacrifice fly.

In the top of the sixth, Akers led off the inning with a triple. Trev Golubski was hit by a pitch and went to second when Griff Davis hit a pop fly for an out. Luke Boston singled to score Akers and send Golubski to third. Owen Mick singled to score Golubski.

Running for Boston, Ian Baker stole home. Mick stole third and later stole home.

Akers finished the game three for four hitting.

Newton, 9-9, was scheduled to play two games Friday at James Matson Field — 316 Baseball-Helm at 9 a.m., and Wichita Aeros-Oldenburg at 3:45 p.m.

Bracket play will be held Saturday and Sunday.

Newton;001;004;0;—;5;7;1

Emporia;001;000;0;—;1;3;0

Slechta (W), Valdez (S) 6 and Boston; Geitz (L), Kohlmeier 6 and Trujillo.