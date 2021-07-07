Sports briefs

The Kansan

Wind Surge falls to Naturals

WICHITA — For the second straight night, the Wichita Wind Surge fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Naturals used a five-run fifth inning to claim an 8-5 win Wednesday in Double-A Central League play at Riverfront Stadium.

The Naturals opened scoring with a Brewer Hicklen solo home run in the second inning. Wichita tied the game on a Leobaldo Cabrera RBI single in the third inning.

Freddy Ferman hit a two-run double for Northwest Arkansas in the top of the fourth. Ray Morales hit an RBI single for Wichita in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Nick Pratto hit a two-run triple, M.J. Melendez hit an RBI double, a run scored on a double play ball. Fermin hit a solo home run.

Yefri Del Rosario and Stephen Woods Jr. each struck out four for the Naturals. Woods Jr. (4-6) claimed the win. Collin Snider pitched the final 1.2 innings for the save.

Chris Vallimont (2-4) pitched four innings in the loss, striking out six. Jordan Milbrath also struck out six.

Wednesday’s game

NW Arkansas;010;250;000;—;8;8;0

Wichita;001;101;011;—;5;10;0

Del Rosario, Woods Jr. (W, 4-6) 4, Watson 6, Snider (S, 2) 8 and Femin; Vallimont (L, 2-4), Phillips 5, Milbrath 7, Lau 9 and Morales. HR — NW: Hicklen (4), Fermin (4). Time — 3:40. Attendance — 4,205.