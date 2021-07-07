Sports briefs

YOUTH BASEBALL

Wichita Dodgers 14U 4, Royals 14U 2

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 13, Inman 4

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 10, Inman 0

Astros 11, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 5

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 12, Nighthawks-Miller 6

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 9, Hutch Blue Jays 6

Rebels schedule changes

The remaining games for the Newton Rebels against the Andale Warhawks scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday have been canceled.

Andale is folding for the remainder of the season.

As a replacement, Newton hosted the Dodge City A’s Wednesday at Klein-Scott Field and will play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Augusta against the Kansas Cannons.

Newton will resume Sunflower Collegiate League play at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against the 316 Sluggers.

Naturals top Wind Surge

WICHITA — The team formerly known as the Wichita Wranglers made its return to its former digs, only to find a new stadium and a new tenant.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, which left Wichita in 2008 for Springboro, Ark., returned to top the Wind Surge 10-9 in 10 innings Tuesday to open a six-game series at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.

Wichita tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on an Andrew Bechtold solo home run. Dairon Blanco put the Naturals back in the lead in the 10th inning with a two-run home run.

Ray Morales hit an RBI single for Wichita in the bottom of the 10th, but the Wind Surge finished a run short.

Blanco finished three for four hitting, driving in three runs. M.J. Melendez finished with a home run and three RBIs. Brewer Hicklen finished with two RBIs.

For Wichita, Bechtold hit two solo home runs. Trey Cabbage hit a three-run home run. Aaron Whitefield hit a two-run home run. Spencer Steer went two for four with a solo home run. Jermaine Palacious finished four for five hitting.

Carlos Sanabria (3-0) pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the win. Robert Garcia struck out three in the 10th inning for the save.

Zach Neff (4-2) threw three innings of relief, striking out three, taking the loss.

Wichita is 31-24, while Northwest Arkansas is 28-25, two games behind the Surge. The two teams continue play through Sunday.

NW Arkansas;300;002;030;2;—;10;7;1

Wichita;100;003;121;1;—;9;14;2

Cox, Sotillet 6, Nunez 7, Sanabria (W, 3-0) 8, Garcia (S, 1) 9 and Melendez; Sammons, J.Salinas 6, Faucher 7, Neff (L, 4-2) 8 and Hamilton. HR — NW: Melendez (15), Blanco (5). W: Steer (4), Cabbage (2), Bechtold 2 (7, 8), Whitefield (4). Time — 3:30. Attendance — 3,541.