Junior Knights win big, lose narrow

The Kansan

ANDOVER — For the second straight night, the Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights baseball team lost a close game and won a blowout.

Facing the Andover Trojans Wednesday in Andover, the Junior Knights lost the first game 8-7 in nine innings and won the second game 14-7 in a game shortened to four innings on a time limit.

In the first game, Newton fell behind 5-2 after three innings, but scored four runs in the fourth inning. Andover regained the lead with two runs in the fifth inning, but Newton tied it back up with a run in the seventh.

Ian Baker and Keegan Rousseau each drove in three runs for Newton. Owen Myers also drove in a run. Myers, Mike Seirer, Rousseau and Austin Aarons each had two hits for Newton.

Jayden Nash took the loss for Newton. Baker started, allowing five runs on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts. In 4.2 innings, Rousseau allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Newton jumped out 6-3 after two innings in the second game. The Knights added five runs in the third inning and another in the fourth. Andover scored three runs in the third inning and a run in the fourth.

Parker Schultz went the distance for the Knights, allowing six earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Schultz also went two for three hitting with two RBIs. Blaze Bradshaw also went two for three with two RBIs. Aarons and Tyler Franz each drove in two runs. Myers went three for three hitting with an RBI.

Newton is 7-11 and hosts McPherson at 6 p.m. Monday and Andover Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Newton ends the season July 16 and 17 in a home round-robin.

First game

Newton;200;400;100;—;7;11;2

Andover;023;020;001;—;8;9;0

I.Baker, Rousseau 3, Nash (L) 8 and Schultz; Baker, Oftuit 4, Hurt 4, #14 (W) 5 and Hurt, Warkentine 4.

Second game

Newton;425;3;—;14;9;3

Andover;303;1;—;7;6;1

Schultz (W) and I.Baker; Kasel (L), Brudhagen 3 and Tancre.