All-AV-CTL I baseball

Below is the All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I baseball team as selected by the league coaches:

First Team

P Saben Seager, jr., Derby

P Isaac Epp, jr., Maize South

P Gavin Djurovic, sr., Maize

P Aaron Geisler, sr., Maize South

C Colin Johnson, jr., Maize South

1B Colin Shields, sr., Maize South

2B Luke Westerman, jr., Derby

3B Gavin Djurovic, sr., Maize

SS Owen Clyne, jr., Maize South

OF Coleson Syring, sr., Derby

OF Jake Johnson, sr., Maize South

OF Reid Liston, sr., Derby

OF Avery Johnson, so., Maize

DH Jaxson Guillroy, sr., Maize

U Owen Bailey, jr., Maize South

Second Team

P Grant Ash, sr., Derby

P Mitchell Johnson, so., Derby

P Clayton Crockett, jr., Maize

P Ben Schmidt, sr., Newton

C Luke Stewart, sr., Derby

1B Myles Thompson, sr., Hutchinson

1B Cole Schieffer, jr., Maize

2B Carter Booe, sr., Hutchinson

3B Kaden Budke, fr., Salina South

SS Kade Snodgrass, sr., Derby

OF Mercer Thatcher, jr., Derby

OF Harper Kennedy, sr., Maize South

OF Jaden Gustafson, jr., Maize

OF Kade Barber, sr., Salina South

OF Brayden Rodriguez, sr., Hutchinson

OF Ian Akers, sr., Newton

DH Owen Mick, jr., Newton

U Miles Hartman, sr., Maize

Honorable Mention

P Justin Zerger, fr., Newton

P Kaden Budke, fr., Salina South

P Carter Booe, sr., Hutchinson

P Joe Slechta, jr., Newton

P Cooper Burke, so., Maize

P Bennett Turner, sr., Hutchinson

P Carson Olmstead, sr., Derby

P Konner Jaso, jr., Newton

P Jace Jenkins, sr., Derby

3B Tate Rico, sr., Campus

3B Kanon Krol, fr., Hutchinson

SS Miles Hartman, sr., Maize

SS Caleb Smith, jr., Campus

SS Weston Fries, so., Salina South

OF Josh Sanders, sr., Maize

DH Luke Simpson, so., Salina South

U Jovan Suarez, sr., Salina South

U Jacob Vulgamore, so., Campus

Coach of the Year — Todd Olmstead Derby

Player of the Year — Owen Clyne Maize South

Pitcher of the Year — Saben Seager Derby