All-AV-CTL I baseball
Below is the All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I baseball team as selected by the league coaches:
First Team
P Saben Seager, jr., Derby
P Isaac Epp, jr., Maize South
P Gavin Djurovic, sr., Maize
P Aaron Geisler, sr., Maize South
C Colin Johnson, jr., Maize South
1B Colin Shields, sr., Maize South
2B Luke Westerman, jr., Derby
3B Gavin Djurovic, sr., Maize
SS Owen Clyne, jr., Maize South
OF Coleson Syring, sr., Derby
OF Jake Johnson, sr., Maize South
OF Reid Liston, sr., Derby
OF Avery Johnson, so., Maize
DH Jaxson Guillroy, sr., Maize
U Owen Bailey, jr., Maize South
Second Team
P Grant Ash, sr., Derby
P Mitchell Johnson, so., Derby
P Clayton Crockett, jr., Maize
P Ben Schmidt, sr., Newton
C Luke Stewart, sr., Derby
1B Myles Thompson, sr., Hutchinson
1B Cole Schieffer, jr., Maize
2B Carter Booe, sr., Hutchinson
3B Kaden Budke, fr., Salina South
SS Kade Snodgrass, sr., Derby
OF Mercer Thatcher, jr., Derby
OF Harper Kennedy, sr., Maize South
OF Jaden Gustafson, jr., Maize
OF Kade Barber, sr., Salina South
OF Brayden Rodriguez, sr., Hutchinson
OF Ian Akers, sr., Newton
DH Owen Mick, jr., Newton
U Miles Hartman, sr., Maize
Honorable Mention
P Justin Zerger, fr., Newton
P Kaden Budke, fr., Salina South
P Carter Booe, sr., Hutchinson
P Joe Slechta, jr., Newton
P Cooper Burke, so., Maize
P Bennett Turner, sr., Hutchinson
P Carson Olmstead, sr., Derby
P Konner Jaso, jr., Newton
P Jace Jenkins, sr., Derby
3B Tate Rico, sr., Campus
3B Kanon Krol, fr., Hutchinson
SS Miles Hartman, sr., Maize
SS Caleb Smith, jr., Campus
SS Weston Fries, so., Salina South
OF Josh Sanders, sr., Maize
DH Luke Simpson, so., Salina South
U Jovan Suarez, sr., Salina South
U Jacob Vulgamore, so., Campus
Coach of the Year — Todd Olmstead Derby
Player of the Year — Owen Clyne Maize South
Pitcher of the Year — Saben Seager Derby