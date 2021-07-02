Sports Calendar

The Kansan

July 3 through 11, All times Central

Saturday, July 3

MEN’S FAST-PITCH SOFTBALL — Newton Mexican-American Tournament 8 a.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Andale @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Springfield @ FC Wichita (W 7 p.m., Stryker Stadium).

Sunday, July 4

MEN’S FAST-PITCH SOFTBALL — Newton Mexican-American Tournament 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Amarillo 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Los Angeles Galaxy 9:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, July 5

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game, Eck Stadium 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cincinnati @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, July 6

LEGION BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton Juniors (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Andale 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cincinnati @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Andover (2) 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cincinnati @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, July 8

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Salina Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Andale 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 9

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Salina Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Andale @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

INDOOR PRO SOCCER — Wichita @ Amarillo 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Salina Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita Sluggers @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 5:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Gretna Elite @ FC Wichita (W 2 p.m., Stryker Stadium), FC Wichita @ Chicago FC United (M 2 p.m.).

Sunday, July 11

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ Salina Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita Sluggers @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ OL Reign 6 p.m. (Paramount+).

