Sports briefs

The Kansan

YOUTH BASEBALL

Royals 14U 4, Vipers 2

Area teams place at state shooting

SEDGWICK — The Remington High School trapshooting team won the 2021 Kansas State High School Clay Targets Championships in Class 1A June 19 at the Kansas Trapshooting Association facility in Sedgwick.

The Broncos scored 463 points, nine points better than Garden City. Trego Community was third at 454.

Newton was sixth at 450. Berean Academy was 40th at 379.

In the varsity male competition, Cody Eye of Newton was third at 98. Braden Hays of Remington was tied for 12th at 96. Evan Claassen of Remington was tied for 18th at 95.

Newton also took sixth in skeetshooting June 18 at the Ark Valley Gun Club in Valley Center.

Eye tied for fifth in varsity male at 92. Hays was ninth at 90. Claassen was 11th at 88.

Trap Shooting

Team scores – Remington 463, Garden City 454, Trego Community 454, Clifton-Clyde 452, Nickerson 451, Newton 450, Berean Academy 379.

High Gun Varsity Male — 3. Eye, Cody New. 98; T12. Hays, Braden Rem. 96; T39. Jury, Isaac Rem. 91; T39. Harder, Samuel New. 91; T65. Barnes , Colton Rem. 89; T88. Dillmore, Carter New. 86; T88. Newman, Sam New. 86; T115. Sauerwein, Cody New. 83; T140. Hoch, Dakota Rem. 77.

High Gun Junior Varsity Male — 5. Peters, Matthew Rem. 92; T10. Dauer, Zackary New. 89; T30. Hosford, Gunner New. 83; T39. Willoughby, Benjamin BA 81; T44. Monaghen, Wyatt New. 80; T44. Ruth, Zachary New. 80; T44. Hamm, Drake New. 80; T56. Peters , Andrew Rem. 79; T69. Budde, Lane BA 77; T69. Mitchell, Jack BA 77; T91. Thiessen, Randall BA 72; T94. Newhouse, Lane Rem. 71; T113. Thiessen, Austin BA 67; T116. Stucky, Luke BA 65; T129. McGlachlin, Jonathan New. 56.

High Gun Junior Varsity Female — T1. Newhouse, Faith Rem. 86; T4. Hays, Missy Rem. 84.

High Gun Novice Male — T33. Loewen, Jacob BA 72; 58. Regier, Gabriel Rem. 60; 77. Newhouse, Logan Rem. 41.

High Gun Novice Female — 14. Willour, Alli Rem. 62; T21. Turpin, Holly BA 57; T28. Nickel, Addie BA 50; T33. Nichols, Kylee BA 41.

Skeet Shooting

Team scores — St. James Academy 473, Valley Center 404, Hillsboro 367, Circle 359, Goodland 356, Newton 340.

High Gun Varsity Male — T5. Eye, Cody New. 92; 9. Hays, Braden Rem. 90; 11. Claassen, Evan Rem. 88.

High Gun Junior Varsity Male — 3. Barnes , Colton Rem. 77; T19. Dillmore, Carter New. 64; T26. Hamm, Drake New. 59; 28. Newman, Sam New. 58.

High Gun Junior Varsity Female — T1. Hays, Missy Rem. 67.

High Gun Novice Male — 2. Dauer, Zackary New. 67.

Railer get rescheduled

The Railer: The Kansas Men’s Amateur Stroke Play Championships has been rescheduled for Aug. 7 and 8 at Sand Creek Station.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June 25 to 27, but was rained out before the first round could be completed. Flooding prevented the subsequent rounds to be played.

The tournament featured the largest field in the event’s history.

Seventh inning sinks Surge

AMARILLO, Texas — A seven-run seventh inning led the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 9-5 win over the Wichita Wind Surge Friday in Double-A Central League play in Amarillo.

Mikey Reynolds led Amarillo in the seventh with a grand slam home run. Jancarlos Cintron drove in a run with a ground out. Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run double.

Amarillo scored in the bottom of the first inning on a Renae Martinez RBI single.

Wichita tied the game in the fifth inning on a Leobaldo Cabrera solo home run. Stone Garrett answered with a solo home run for Amarillo in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the ninth, B.J. Boyd hit an RBI double, followed by a three-run home run for Trey Cabbage.

Blake Workman (1-1) pitched the win for Amarillo. Calvin Faucher (1-1) took the loss for Wichita.

Friday’s game

Wichita;000;010;004;—;5;6;0

Amarillo;100;010;70x;—;9;9;0

Vallimont, Faucher (L, 1-1), 4, Lau 7, Milbrath 7 and Williams; Henry, Workman (W, 1-1) 5, Weiss 8, Jones 9 and Miroglio, Re.Martinez 8. HR — W: Cabrera (1), Cabbage (1). A: Garrett (11), Reynolds (4). Time — 3:35. Attendance — 6,696.

HOCKEY

ECHL protected list

WICHITA — Evan Buitenhuis, Evan Weninger, Mitch Gillam, Cam Clarke, Mathieu Gagnon, Garrett Schmitz, Sean Allen, Alex Peters, Dean Stewart, Jacob Graves, Vincent Desharnais, Patrik Parkkonen, Anthony Beauregard, Ryan White, Beau Starrett, Matteo Gennaro, Jay Dickman, Peter Crinella, Brayden Watts, Spencer Dorowicz, Stefan Fournier, Stephen Johnson, Charlie Combs, Bryan Moore.