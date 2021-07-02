Rebels win streak ends at Andale

The Kansan

ANDALE — The Newton Rebels’ bid to win four straight games fell a run shot, falling 8-7 Friday against the Andale Warhawks in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

Kyler Copeland drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI ground out.

Tysaac Noland pitched four innings of relief for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Judah Graham took the loss for Newton, allowing an unearned run on one hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Zach Gillig struck out seven in 3.1 innings.

Nolan Riley went three for four hitting for Newton with a home run and three RBIs. Cory Mason went two for three.

Newton scored in the first inning on a Justin Barnes solo home run. Anthony Zellner hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Andale came back in the bottom of the second on a Joshua Bozoian ground out.

Riley hit an RBI double for Newton in the top of the third inning. Andale answered with a Gavin Rogers ground out for an RBI. Mason Hammonds hit a sacrifice fly for Andale in the fourth inning.

Riley hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

Andale came back in the bottom of the sixth. Mason Hammonds drove in a run on a single. Another run scored on an error. Rogers drove in two runs on a single, putting the Warhawks in the lead.

The Rebels tied the game in the top of the seventh on a Thomas Capllonch RBI double and an Aidan Corrigan sacrifice fly.

Friday’s game

Newton;111;020;200;—;7;12;3

Andale;011;104;10x;—;8;7;0

Gillig, Maley 4, Graham (L, 0-1) 6 and Zellner; Blessing, Noland (W, 1-0) 6 and Copeland. HR — N: Barnes (2), Riley (2). Time — 3:02.