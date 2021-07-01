Sports briefs

Wind Surge wins one-hitter

AMARILLO, Texas — A Luis Alejandro Basabe home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning broke up a no-hitter attempt for the Wichita Wind Surge, but that was all the Amarillo Sod Poodles were able to come up with in an 8-1 loss Wednesday in Amarillo.

Wichita starter Jordan Balazovic (1-1) lasted 5.2 innings pitching, allowing two walks and six strikeouts. Alex Phillips, Jhonleider Salinas and Adam Lau each contributed to the one-hitter. Phillips struck out three.

Ryne Nelson (0-1) took the loss for Amarillo, striking out six in 4.1 innings.

Wichita’s Spencer Steers went two for four hitting with a home run and three RBIs. B.J. Boyd went two for four with a home run and two RBIs. Trey Cabbage had two doubles with two RBIs.

Wednesday’s game

Wichita;110;032;100;—;8;8;0

Amarillo;000;000;001;—;1;1;0

Balazovic (W, 1-1), Phillips 6, Salinas 8, Lau 9 and Williams; Nelson (L, 0-1), Holton 5, L.Kelly 8, Stumpo 9 and Miroglio. HR – W: Boyd (3), Steer (1). A: Basabe (7) Time — 2:55. Attendance — 4,289.