Rebels stop Vipers for third straight win

The Newton Rebel baseball team is on a three-game winning streak, stopping the Wichita Vipers 9-2 Wednesday at Klein-Scott Field.

It was the second time in three days the Rebels stopped the Vipers, an 18U team.

No matter who we’re playing, it’s good to win three in a row,” Newton manager Brett Clark said. “We just have to stay on track. We have a big series coming up against Andale right before the all-star break. We need to get going before the all-star break.”

Newton’s last three-game winning streak came at the mid-point of last season. Newton has doubled its wins in the current streak and is 6-16 overall.

The Vipers are a replacement opponent for the El Dorado Broncos, which folded after just one game this season.

“That’s why these games are big,” Clark said. “We had El Dorado drop out. That’s why we had to play these games to not have so many days off. Hopefully, we have a good second half and find our way back into the hunt somewhere.”

Ricky Hockett pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Spencer Maley, Nolan Riley and Zach Gillig each pitched a scoreless inning, Maley and Gillig each struck out two.

The Vipers used six pitchers with D Veatch taking the loss.

Riley went three for four hitting for Newton with two RBIs. Aiden Corrigan drove in three runs. Cory Mason drove in two runs.

Oscar Gallardo and Mason Dean each drove in a run for the Vipers.

The Vipers scored in the top of the third on three hits.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Corrigan hit a two-run double.

The Vipers replied in the top of the fifth when Zae Figueroa singled and scored on a Gallardo double.

Newton loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning. Mason drew a walk to score a run. Riley drove in a run with an infield single. Another run scored on a wild pitch.

Three walks and two hits in the eighth led to three more Rebel runs.

“They played us well,” Clark said. “No matter who you play, they are going to come after us. 316 did the same thing last night and will probably do the same thing tomorrow. We have to keep playing, do the things we’re supposed to do, keep hitting where we need to hit it and we’ll be alright.”

Newton hosts the 316 Elite-Jones squad at 7 p.m. Thursday and returns to Sunflower Collegiate League play at 7 p.m. Friday at the Andale Warhawks.

Thursday’s game

W.Vipers;001;010;000;—;2;5;1

Newton;000;201;33x;—;9;6;0

Casas, Hoppe 4, Bourne 5, Figueroa 6, Veatch (L) 7, Villatoro 8 and Canaan; Hockett (W), Maley 7, Riley 8, Gillig 9 and Claassen, Doshier 8. Time — 2:34.

