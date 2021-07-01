Bethel SID Booth resigns after five years

Bethel College sports information director and assistant athletic director Josh Booth announced his resignation, effective July 16.

According to the Bethel press release, Booth “will move forward with a new job opportunity beginning July 19.”

"Josh had a dynamic impact on the entire Bethel Athletic department throughout his tenure," BC Director of Athletics Tony Hoops said. "His energy, creativity, and passion for all of Bethel College enabled significant growth for our entire campus."

Booth has served as SID for the past five seasons. His duties included “creating digital content, updating the Bethel Athletics website, overseeing all gameday management of athletic activities, nominating numerous athletes and staff for conference and national awards, and uniquely promoted the athletic department by overseeing all social media accounts of Bethel Athletics.”

"These past five years have been the most fun and rewarding of my young professional career," Booth said. "This decision to leave Bethel is also the most difficult I've dealt with. This move comes with an opportunity to be at home with my wife and son more often as Mattison and I begin our journey as parents."

Booth was hired in August of 2016. He was Bethel’s first full-time SID in five years.

While at Bethel, he won the the NAIA-SIDA publication contest for Most Facebook Likes Gained on Digital Media for 2017-18. He also won the Bethel College Gerry Seiber Service Award.

He was the KCAC SID of the Year for 2018-19. The following school year, he was named the assistant athletic director.

"Josh will be missed greatly by our department,” Hoops said. “His impact went well beyond what many ever knew. He's been the backbone of our department, always willing to help to do whatever was needed to grow our athletic programs. The success of this past year isn't possible without his five-year commitment to changing our athletic image.”

Booth is a BC grad.

"I want to thank Tony and our coaches for their support of me over the years and for making my job as great as it has been,” Booth said. “I also want to thank the student-athletes for their commitment to Bethel Athletics. This past year was full of some amazing moments for the institution and I will forever be grateful to have been able to promote them to our fans and community. There is no doubt in my mind there will be more and I am excited to see what is in store for this year and the future at Bethel."

According to the release, the school will begin the search for a new SID immediately.