73rd Newton Mex-Am tourney set for weekend

With most COVID restrictions lifted, a 17-team field is expected for this weekend’s 73rd Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club’s Men’s Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament.

The opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Kelsch Field, which feature the NMAAC scholarships, Hall of Fame induction and the old timers game.

First-round games begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Kelsch Field, Washington Road Park and Centennial Park. Game play resumes at 8 a.m. Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The field is up by three teams from last year.

Teams scheduled to appear this year include Basic Brown, Big Eagle Express, GES Solutions, Gloworms, Hutchinson BlueJays, J Train, Kansas City Bandidos, Kansas City Bravos, Kansas City Eagles, Kansas City Indios, Kansas City Locos, Kansas City Outlaws, Los Rayos, NMAAC, Oklahoma Syko, Ray Ray Misfits and Southwest Nationz.

"We have done our best to make traveling from park to park as easy as possible,” tournament director Todd Zenner posted on the club’s Facebook page. “With that being said, having 17 teams this year has made it impossible to camp out at one park, this is a good sign that the tournament is growing and I appreciate all your support and look forward to the future."

The Big Eagle Express, an all-Native American team from Oklahoma, is the defending champion, needing two championship games to top the Kansas City Indios in last year’s tourney.

73rd Newton Mexican-American Athletic Club’s Men’s Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament

Game schedule

Saturday

B1 8 a.m. CP Los Rayos vs. Basic Brown

B7 8 a.m. KF NMAAC vs. KC Bandidos

B8 8 a.m. WRP Ray Ray Misfits vs. KC Locos

B2 9:30 a.m. CP KC Eagles vs. KC Outlaws

B3 9:30 a.m. WRP KC Bravos vs. GES Solutions

B4 9:30 a.m. KF Gloworms vs. Hutch BlueJays

B5 11 a.m. WRP KC Indios vs. Oklahoma Syko

B6 11 a.m. CP J Train vs. Southwest Nationz

B9 11 a.m. KF Big Eagle Express vs. Bracket Winner B1

B10 12:30 p.m. WRP Bracket Loser B1 vs. Bracket Loser B5

B11 12:30 p.m. CP Bracket Loser B7 vs. Bracket Loser B8

B18 12:30 p.m. KF Bracket Winner B7 vs. Bracket Winner B8

B13 2 p.m. KF Bracket Loser B3 vs. Bracket Loser B4

B16 2 p.m. WRP Bracket Winner B3 vs. Bracket Winner B4

B17 2 p.m. CP Bracket Winner B5 vs. Bracket Winner B6

B12 3:30 p.m. CP Bracket Loser B9 vs. Bracket Loser B2

B14 3:30 p.m. WRP Bracket Winner B10 vs. Bracket Loser B6

B15 3:30 p.m. KF Bracket Winner B9 vs. Bracket Winner B2

B20 5 p.m. WRP Bracket Loser B16 vs. Bracket Winner B11

B22 5 p.m. CP Bracket Loser B18 vs. Bracket Winner B13

B24 5 p.m. KF Bracket Winner B17 vs. Bracket Winner B18

B19 6:30 p.m. WRP Bracket Loser B15 vs. Bracket Winner B14

B21 6:30 p.m. CP Bracket Loser B17 vs. Bracket Winner B12

B23 6:30 p.m. KF Bracket Winner B15 vs. Bracket Winner B16

B25 8 p.m. WRP Bracket Winner B19 vs. Bracket Winner B20

B26 8 p.m. CP Bracket Winner B21 vs. Bracket Winner B22

Sunday

B27 8 a.m. WRP Bracket Loser B24 vs. Bracket Winner B25

B28 8 a.m. KF Bracket Winner B26 vs. Bracket Loser B23

B29 9:30 a.m. KF Bracket Winner B23 vs. Bracket Winner B24

B30 11 a.m. KF Bracket Winner B27 vs. Bracket Winner B28

B31 12:30 p.m. KF Bracket Loser B29 vs. Bracket Winner B30

B32 2 p.m. KF Bracket Winner B29 vs. Bracket Winner B31

KF-Kelsch Field, Athletic Park

WRP-Washington Road Park

CP-Centennial Park