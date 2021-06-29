Sports briefs

YOUTH BASEBALL

Andover Rangers Black 10, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 4

Buhler Nationals-Konrade 14, Newton Railers 8U 3

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawerence, Ed Hodge, Dennis Frank, Jose Ramos -5.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Carvin Thiessen, Will Besore, Ken Lieske -4.

3. Dave Mason, Paul Normandine, Wally Anderson, Dick Huska, Leo Griffith n/a.

CLOSET TO PIN — John Wilson. LONGEST PUTT — Ed Hodge

Next play — Tuesday.

Thunder personnel honored

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team’s equipment manager and trainer were honored by the ECHL.

Equipment manager Frank Jury was named the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Jury was the first Thunder equipment manager honored by the ECHL.

“Lastly, each one of our equipment managers was tasked with a lot of extra work with all of our protocols on top of what normally is already a tough job,” ECHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Joe Ernst said. “We also would like to thank our exclusive equipment provider Warrior Hockey for helping honor all the ECHL Equipment Managers.”

Trainer Josh Elmer was honored as ECHL Trainer of the Year, along with the head trainers of the 13 other league teams that played this season.

The other 11 teams in the league were unable to play this season because of COVID-19 restrictions in their respective states and municipalities.

“We asked each of these athletic trainers to go above and beyond this year with all of the testing, PPE and administrative aspects of our protocols on top of what each does daily to make sure their teams were ready to play,” Ernst said. “We would also like to thank the Fairly Group for helping honor and always being there to assist our athletic trainers when needed.”

Wind Surge bit by Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas — The Wichita Wind Surge saw a comeback attempt fall short to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-3 Tuesday in Double-A Central play in Amarillo.

Down 4-0, Wichita scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning on a D.J. Burt home run and a run in the ninth on a solo Jermaine Palacious shot. Burt finished the game two for four hitting.

Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run home run for Amarillo in the first inning. Alek Thomas went two for four with an RBI. Jose Herrera also drove in a run.

Matt Tabor pitched seven innings for the win, striking out four. Ryan Weiss struck out three in two innings for the save.

Jason Garcia took the loss for Wichita, striking out six in four innings.

Wichita is 28-21, while Amarillo is 22-27. The series continues through Sunday.

Wichita;000;000;201;—;3;4;1

Amarillo;201;100;00x;—;4;7;1

Ja.Garcia (L, 0-1), Faucher 5, Neff 7, Mason 8 and Bañuelos; Tabor (W, 1-2), Weiss (S, 1) 8 and Herrera. HR — W: Burt (10), Palacios (9). A: Fletcher (6).

Wings split with Inferno

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Wichita Wings split a weekend series against the Colorado Inferno FC Saturday and Sunday in MASL2 play in Colorado Springs.

Wichita won 11-8 Saturday, but fell 16-6 Sunday.

In Saturday’s game, Wichita led 7-3 at the half.

Eduardo "Benji" Monreal scored three goals with an assist for the Wings. James Togbah scored three goals. Roger Downing scored two goals with an assist. Uzi Tayou scored a goal with an assist. Ethan Doud and Peter Espinosa each added a goal.

Steven Hamersky had 14 saves in goal.

For Colorado, Francisco Rivas scored four goals. Devin Guidichessi scored a goal with two assists. Ismael Morales and Ben Brewer each scored a goal with an assist. Josue Jiminez scored a goal. Erich Marscheider had 19 saves.

In Sunday’s game, Wichita trailed 8-3 at the half.

Devin Guidichessi scored three goals with four assists for the Inferno. Marcus Jordan and Morales each scored three goals with an assist. Garrett Kramer scored two goals with two assists. Francisco Rivas scored a goal with four assists. Jorge Velasquez, Darrin Nottingham and Brewer each added a goal. Marscheider had 17 saves in goal.

Frank Tayou led Wichita with two goals and an assist. Monreal scored two goals. James Togbah and Collin Lawter each added a goal. Aaron Parrott had seven saves in goal.

Wichita is tied with Cleveland for the MASL2 lead at 7-3. Colorado is in sixth place at 4-11.

Wichita ends the regular season at 7 p.m. July 9 at 5-4 Amarillo.

MASL2 Standings

;W;L;Pct.;GF;GA

Wichita;7;3;.700;76;57

Cleveland;7;3;.700;94;56

Amarillo;5;4;.556;65;70

Chicago;5;5;.500;81;86

Omaha;6;8;.429;103;114

Colorado;4;11;.267;109;134