Force knocked out of playoffs in season finale

MULVANE — The Wichita Force were knocked out of the Champions Indoor Football playoff race after a 54-33 loss to the Salina Liberty Saturday at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane.

Wichita trailed 30-19 at the half and 44-33 after three quarters.

For Salina, Tyrie Adams hit eight of 12 passes for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Mitch Kidd hit six of 11 passes for 74 yards and three touchdowns. Tracy Brooks rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. Jacon Shelley caught five passes for 61 yards and four touchdowns. Ed Smith and Chad Steinwachs each added a receiving touchdown.

Jimmy Allen hit six of seven extra-point kicks and two of four field goals, including a long of 40 yards.

For Wichita, Ed Crouch hit 14 of 21 passes for 122 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Crouch added 61 yards rushing with a touchdown. Jordan Payne had seven receptions for 76 yards and three touchdowns. Payne added a rushing score. Steve Fluker added a receiving touchdown.

Salina ends the regular season 9-1, winning the regular-season title by three games over Omaha. Wichita, 4-6, tied for fourth in the CIF to Dodge City, but Dodge City was awarded the tie-breaker.

CIF Final Standings

;W;L;Pct.

x-Salina;9;1;.900

y-Omaha;6;4;.600

y-Sioux City;5;5;.500

y-Dodge City;4;6;.400

Wichita;4;6;.400

Wyoming;2;8;.200

x-won league regular-season title

y-clinched playoff spot

CIF Playoffs

Semifinals

July 9

Sioux City at Omaha 7:30 p.m.

July 10

Dodge City at Salina 6:30 p.m.