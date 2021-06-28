Sports briefs

The Kansan

YOUTH BASEBALL

Buhler Nationals Powell 5, Newton Railers 8U 2

Newton Railers 8U 12, Hutch Hornets Hurt 0

Hesston Swathers 12U 3, Hutch Hornets 12U 0

Hesston Swathers 12U 6, Newton Baseball Club Boese 12U 5

Hesston Swathers 12U 6, Hutch Blue Jays 0

Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 10, TBD 7

Hutch Hornets 12, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 4

Hutch Hornets 14, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 6

Hutch Hornets 16, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 8

Royals 14U 11, WAR 14U 8

Hutch Trinty 5, Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 4

Rebels game rained out

The Newton Rebels-Cheney Diamond Dawgs game scheduled for Friday was postponed because of the weather.

No make-up date has been set.

Thaw takes state honors

Newton High School softball player Toria Thaw was named to the Class 5A All-State second team by the Kansas Softball Coaches Association.

A recent NHS grad, Thaw batted .480 with a home run and 28 RBIs.

She was an all-league selection as well this season.

Halstead player takes honors

HALSTEAD — Doug Grider of Halstead has been named a Kansas National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes.

Grider was selected to the team by the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Grider, a lineman and linebacker at Halstead High School, was one of 13 players named to the team.

“We commend these young men for their accomplishments on and off the field,” Chapter President Gerry McGuire said. “This was no doubt a challenging year for them as they also dealt with the pandemic. We wish them continued success as they write the next chapter of their lives.”