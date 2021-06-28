Weather wreaks havoc on The Railer
The storms that wreaked havoc over the area during the weekend forced the cancelation of The Railer: The Kansas Stroke Play Championships, scheduled for Friday through Sunday at Sand Creek Station.
The storms, which started late Friday afternoon, forced a halt to play during the first of three rounds.
There were still 77 out of 158 players still on the course when play halted. The storms left part of the course flooded.
When play was halted, Bryson Oots of Kansas City, Mo., was leading the Open Division with a four-under par 68.
Oots finished 11th at the recent Missouri Class 5 state tournament. He helped lead Staley High School to a second-place team finish.
Brian Fehr of Manhattan, Saksit Jairak of Americus, Ga., and Sion Audrian of Garden City, were all tied for second at 70. Jacob Lackey of McPherson was fifth at 70.
Only seven golfers in the Senior Division finished play in the first round.
Michael Holloway of Wichita was the leader with a two-under par 70. Tracy Chamberlin was second at 77. Brent Bahner of Wichita and Dale Linville of Mulvane tied for third at 79.
The Railer: Kansas Stroke Play Championships
Friday
Sand Creek Station
Par 72
Scores when tournament was canceled
Open Division
1. Oots, Bryson City, Mo. 68
T2. Fehr, Brian, Manhattan 70
T2. Jairak, Saksit, Americus, Ga. 70
T2. Audrain, Sion, Garden City 70
5. Lackey, Jacob, McPherson 71
T6. Scheufler, Lucas, Andover 72
T6. Watson, Troy, Coffeyville 72
T6. Strathe, Jared, Owasso, Okla. 72
T9. Holtzman, Noah, Wichita 73
T9. Radley, Stephen, Wichita 73
T9. Dines, Gavin, Olathe 73
T12. Gutgesell, Daniel, Overland Park 74
T12. Kelley, Seth, Topeka 74
T12. Reintjes, Brent, Wichita 74
T12. Howell, Craig, Wichita 74
T16. Whitaker, Asher, Wichita 75
T16. Clark, Zachary, Shawnee 75
T16. Beaubien, Chris City, Mo. 75
T16. Bender, Ryan, Manhattan 75
T16. Krsnich, Pete, Wichita 75
T21. Goodrum, Austin, Andover 76
T21. Alonzo, Addison, Topeka 76
T21. Plank, Samuel, Marion 76
T21. Baker, Jack, Wichita 76
T21. Conder, Rees City, Mo. 76
T26. Frederickson, Giles, Topeka 77
T26. Hill, James, Andover 77
T26. Drake, Jackson, Lubbock, Texas 77
T26. Alonzo, Myles, Topeka 77
T26. Unruh, Colby, Overland Park 77
T26. Bessenbacher, Michael, Overland Park 77
T26. Kimmel, Caleb, Olathe 77
T33. Brenneman, Grant, Hesston 78
T33. Leonetti, Luke, Topeka 78
T33. Huff, Jeff, Wichita 78
T33. Glenn, Jack, Stillwater, Okla. 78
T33. Towey, Carson, Wichita 78
T33. Wilson, Connor, Edmond, Okla. 78
T33. Stucky Halley, Max, Topeka 78
T40. Adkins, Ty, Hutchinson 79
T40. Smith, Davan, Dodge City 79
T40. Brooks, Delbert, Tulsa, Okla. 79
T43. Wallace, Grayson, Guymon, Okla. 80
T43. O'Connor, Tommy, Wichita 80
T43. Uhlenhake, Cade, Lenexa 80
T46. Gartner, Owen, Newton 81
T46. Schrock, Matthew, Wichita 81
T46. Gritton, Cole, Manhattan 81
T49. Oppenheimer, Yannic, McPherson 82
T49. Ward, Cooper, Wichita 82
T49. Schurle, Cody, Manhattan 82
T49. Davis, Luke, Overland Park 82
T49. Katt, Blake, Parker, Colo. 82
T49. Iverson, Andrew, Arkansas City 82
T55. Streck, Cole, Great Bend 83
T55. McCrary, Ian, Overland Park 83
T55. Sawyer, Drake, Wichita 83
T55. Massey, Caden, Emporia 83
T59. Vandervoort, Zachary, Pratt 84
T59. Middleton, Harrison, Cheney 84
T61. Buffolino, Joshua, Wichita 85
T61. Carlson, Clete, Chanute 85
T63. Lewis, Jackson, Scott City 86
T63. McNellis, Luke, Manhattan 86
T65. Piles, Mac, Topeka 87
T65. VanCampen, Parker, McPherson 87
T65. Rickard, Alex, Newton 87
68. Saporito, Nate, Overland Park 88
69. Evans, Justin, Warrensburg, Mo. 89
T70. Stevens, Robert, Derby 90
T70. Pirtle, Noah, Wichita 90
72. Mills, Maddux, Liberal 91
73. Brockman, Thomas, Springfield, Mo. 92
74. Wiske, Logan, Pittsburg 103
Still on course when play was halted:
Oliver, Quaid, Wichita
Randall, Jack, Lawrence
Tyner, Dylan, Wamego
Bobert, Jordan, McPherson
Scheve, Gentry, Emporia
Schultz, Cooper, Wichita
Krosschell, Dylan, Wichita
Allen, Garret, Overland Park
Gantz, William, Perry
Johnsen, Eric, Wichita
Gilliland, Caleb, Salina
Reynolds, Easton, Yates Center
Vanlandingham, Caden, Wichita
King, Andrew, Junction City
Lane, Bradley, Lawrence
Roberts, Conrad, Lawrence
Cooney, JJ, Pickstown, S.D.
Saffell, Blake, Wellington
Schmid, Caleb, Emporia
Beckler, Andrew, Topeka
Owens, Zac, Wichita
Sokolosky, Zach, Wichita
Eickman, Joe, Wichita
Pearson, Ben, Overland Park
Topp, Jeffrey, Edmond, Okla.
Burns, Jared, Topeka
Eickman, David City, Mo.
Georgiadis, Liam, Brookings, S.D.
Kasitz, Adam, Wichita
Nickloy, Nick, Olathe
Stone, Trey, Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Evans, Jack, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Herrenbruck, Grant, Salina
Rader, Jackson, Marysville
Kasitz, Kyle, Wichita
Pauls, Lane, North Newton
Stone, Jack, Pleasant Hill, Mo.
Tarvin, Myles, Olathe
Austin, Peyton, Derby
Pauls, Tanner, Newton
Tanner, Jack, Brookings, S.D.
Berberich, Gavin, Topeka DNF
Gill, Deitrek, Wellington DNF
Senior Division
1. Holloway, Michael, Wichita 70
2. Chamberlin, Tracy, Wichita 77
T3. Bahner, Brent, Wichita 79
T3. Linville, Dale, Mulvane 79
5. Bowden, Gene, Wichita 81
6. Ballard, Charlie, Sedgwick 90
7. O'Connell, TD, Wichita 92
Still on course when play was halted:
Hartmann, Bob, Andover
Newman, Steve, Wichita
Randall, Steve, Lawrence
Bailey, John, Nashville
Casamento, Michael, Andover
Jolliffe, Mark, Wichita
Goode, Greg, Salina
Hermann, Michael, Wichita
Rothwell, Joe, Wichita
Sassman, Steve, Ft Worth
Tyner, Tim, Council Grove
Wells, Blake, Wichita
Audrain, Shawn, Garden City
Nielsen, Tom, Edmond, Okla.
Vautravers, Randy, Andover
Kaup, Doug, Phillipsburg
Reich, Jeff, Manhattan
Sloan, Steve, Pittsburg
Cline, Vern, Olathe
Gibson, Michael, Andover
Magerkurth, Chris, Shawnee
Kuehn, Don, City, Mo.
Schorgl, Charlie, Leawood
Valuck, Jonathan, Oklahoma City
Bernard, Steve, McPherson
Holomek, Brad, Eden Prairie, Minn.
Jorgensen, Michael, Olathe
Bonewell, Todd, Mulvane
Hedrick, Del, Blue Springs, Mo.
Bezek, Bob, Ottawa
McKinnis, Tim, Lyons
Quattlebaum, Bill, Wichita
Caudell, Coy, Wichita
Sadd, Larry, Wichita
Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com