Senior Knights finish 2-2 at Hooper Classic

The Kansan

McPHERSON — The Newton Post 2 American Legion Senior Knights baseball team finished the weekend 2-2 in play at the Bob Hooper Showcase in McPherson and Buhler.

Friday, Newton fell to the Topeka Scrappers 3-2 and the Buhler Nationals 6-3. Saturday, Newton rebounded to down El Dorado 11-2 and the Salina Falcons 7-0 in the consolation finals.

Against the Scrappers, Newton led 1-0 in the second inning, but Topeka scored three runs in the top of the third inning. Newton added a run in the sixth inning.

Griff Davis pitched a complete game for Newton, striking out four and allowing no earned runs on six hits.

Scout Jellison pitched five innings for the win, striking out eight. Bryson Vanter pitched the seventh inning for the save, allowing a walk and a strikeout.

Vanter was two for three hitting with an RBI.

Against Buhler, Newton trailed 5-1 after four innings. The Knights scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Buhler scored a run in the top of the sixth. The game was called after six innings.

Ryan Henderson hit a three-run home run for Buhler. Sam Elliott drove in two runs. Mathew Eddy went two for three hitting.

Owen Mick and Andrew Barron each went two for three hitting for Newton. Mick, Trev Golubski and Joe Slechta each drove in a run.

Jeff Neill pitched 4.1 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Henderson struck out three to finish the game and get the save.

Newton used three pitchers with Blaze Bradshaw taking the loss.

Against El Dorado, Newton trailed 1-0, but scored five runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth inning. The game was called in the fifth inning.

Cade Valdez threw a complete-game win, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts. Cole Rickard took the loss for El Dorado.

Jake Schmidt drove in two runs for Newton. Ryan Ruggerio went two for two with an RBI. Golubski, Mick and Parker Schultz each drove in a run.

Adam Cavallaro went two for three hitting for El Dorado. Miles Stringer and Ethan Manke each drove in a run.

Details on the Salina game were not reported.

Newton is 8-9 and plays July 8 to 11 at the Salina Tournament.

vs. Topeka

Topeka;003;000;0;—;3;6;2

Newton;010;001;0;—;2;3;5

Jellison (W), Finley 6, Vanter (S) 7 and n/a; Davis (L) and Ruggerio.

vs. Buhler

Buhler;300;201;—;6;7;2

Newton;010;020;—;3;7;0

Neill (W), Henderson (S) 5 and McCabe; Bradshaw (L), Slechta 2, Schultz 5 and Ruggerio. HR — B: Henderson.

vs. El Dorado

El Dorado;100;10;—;2;7;4

Newton;005;6x;—;11;7;2

Rickard (L), Eaton 4 and Fowler; Valdez (W) and Ruggerio.