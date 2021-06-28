PBC approves plan for Centennial Park

The Kansan

The Newton Public Building Commission has approved a plan for upgrades of ball fields at Centennial Park.

Under the plan, Kenny Williams Field — which is currently used for youth baseball and the Newton High School junior varsity will have a grass infield installed along with:

• Regrading and reseeding of field, move home plate to the northwest

• Extend outfield and add clay warning track

• New Backstop (proposed netting if budget allows)

• Backstop wall padding system

• New chainlink fencing

• New irrigation

• New dugouts and bull pens

• Readjust lighting

• Scoreboard work, maybe add alternate

• Additional bleachers by NRC later

• Sound system by NRC later

• Shade structures as funds allow

• New power outlets

Upgrades to Roger Gillispie Field, which is used for youth baseball and some softball, include:

• Regrading and reseeding

• New lighting (maybe deducted depending bids)

• New fencing and backstop

• New irrigation

• New bullpen in outfield

• Shade structures as funds allow

• New power outlets

Upgrades to Centennial Field no. 2 include:

• Brand new field

• Grading, seeding, clay warning track

• New lighting, fencing, dugouts

• New backstop (proposed netting if budget allows)

• New backstop wall padding system

• New irrigation

New power outlets

• Scoreboard add alternate

• Batting cages as add alternate, electrical in base bid

• Portable fencing for softball, add alternate

Upgrades to Centennial field 3 include:

• Dirt work as add alternate

• Irrigation as add alternate

Other improvements at the park include:

• Erosion control BMP’s for project

• Construct food truck plaza

• Electrical switchgears and transformers for power, all fields

• Various drainage grading to get stormwater draining away

• Concrete sidewalks, plazas and dugouts

• Field equipment by NRC

The proposal comes on the heels of upgrades to Klein-Scott Field, the main baseball stadium, which included a new scoreboard, new bleachers and a new press box-restroom complex.

Klein-Scott hosts Newton High School varsity baseball, the Newton American Legion Baseball programs for high-school aged players and the Newton Rebels summer college team.

Under the PBC’s proposal, bonds would be issued of no more than $4 million to cover the costs of the improvements.

Bids on the projects are to be received at 11 a.m. July 14.

The PBC consists of members of the Newton City Commission, the Newton USD 373 Board of Education and the Newton Recreation Commission.