Rebels get bit by Dawgs

CHENEY — The Newton Rebels fell behind early and couldn’t catch up, falling to the Cheney Diamond Dawgs 14-0 Wednesday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Cheney.

The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule.

Newton trailed 9-0 after three innings, giving up four runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth.

Former Rebel Enzo Bonventre finished the game three for six hitting with two home runs and six RBIs. George Sprecht went three for five with five RBIs. Lenny Ashby went three for five with three RBIs.

Chandler Arnold pitched four innings for the win, allowing a hit with three walks and six strikeouts. Max Mullholland threw two innings, allowing two hits and two strikeouts. Mason Ashcraft allowed a hit in the seventh inning.

Spencer Maley took the loss for the Rebels, allowing 11 hits with seven earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts in four innings. Rylan Wallingford ad Zach Gillig each pitched an inning. Wallingford struck out one and Gillig struck out two.

Cheney is 15-4 and Newton is 3-16. The two teams end the series at 7 p.m. Friday at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton;000;000;0;—;0;4;1

Cheney;261;041;x;—;14;15;0

Maley (L, 1-1), Wallingford 5, Gillig 6 and Zellner; Arnold (W, 1-0), Mulholland 5, Ashcraft 7 and Baughn, Larson 5. HR — C: HR: E.Bonventre 2 (6, 7). Time — 1:08.