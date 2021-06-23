Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Sam Farmer, Sam Griffin, Bob Wilson, Roman Mannibach -3.

2. John Wilson, Ron Black, Jerry Schmidt, Leo Griffith -3.

3. Phil Considine, Paul Flores, Ken Lieske, Narci Larez -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — Jose Ramos. LONGEST PUTT — Jim Laflin

NEXT PLAY — Tuesday.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Hesston Swathers 12U 13, Newton Baseball Club Boese 12U 10

Hesston Swathers 12U 14, Newton Baseball Club Boese 12U 11

Hesston Swathers 12U 10, Central Kansas Crushers 0

Hesston Swathers 12U 16, Central Kansas Crushers 0

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 11, Nickerson 2

Newton Railers 8U 14, Hutch Hornets-Hurt 3

Newton Railers 8U 4, Hutch Hornets-Hurt 2

Commissioner Cup standings

WICHITA — The Bethel College athletic department set school records for highest finish and most points earned in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings.

Bethel finished sixth with 112.5 points.

Kansas Wesleyan won the all-sports competition with 130 points, followed by Friends at 135.5, Tabor at 133.5 and Ottawa at 131.5.

"Just three years ago we finished with only 55 total points and in last place in the standings, 30 points behind second-to-last,” Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. “To finish sixth is a very significant accomplishment for our entire department. This is the best indicator of success that all of our teams contributed towards. I am very excited for them as they deserve to see this growth exhibited by their strong commitment over the past few years."

Bethel won conference titles in men’s basketball, football and competitive cheer. Bethel was second in women’s basketball. All four teams qualified for NAIA national competition.

Bethel reached post-season conference play in men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s tennis and volleyball.

Bethel had individual national qualifiers in men’s track and field (both indoor and outdoor) and cross country.

"Our coaches committed to a culture change and they have now put this into action,” Hoops said. “I’m so thankful for their investment when it wasn't easy to do so a few years ago. They believed in a vision that our alumni and college now see the reality of."

Below are the 2020-21 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Commissioner Cup standings based on the finish of all the teams in the conference in all sports:

Kansas Wesleyan 139.0

Friends 135.5

Tabor 133.5

Ottawa 131.5

McPherson 126.5

Bethel 112.5

Bethany 110.0

Sterling 94.5

Oklahoma Wesleyan 94.0

Southwestern 93.5

York 87.0

Saint Mary 86.0

Avila 56.5

History of Bethel in the KCAC Commissioner's Cup:

Season, Finish, Points

2020-21, 6th of 13, 112.5

2019-20*, 11th of 13*, 55*

2018-19, 13th of 13, 72.5

2017-18, 12th of 12, 55

2016-17, 12th of 12, 50.5

2015-16, 12th of 12, 38.5

2014-15, 10th of 10, 60

2013-14, 10th of 10, 45

2012-13, 10th of 10, 52

*Season only included fall and winter standings due to COVID-19 pandemic

Force breaks Mustangs

MULVANE — The Wichita Force avenged an earlier loss to the Wyoming Mustangs, winning 54-14 Monday night in Champions Indoor Football play at the Kansas Star Arena.

Wichita fell to Wyoming 38-34 earlier this season in Casper, Wyo.

In the rematch, Wichita led 39-14 at the half and held the Mustangs scoreless in the second half.

Ed Crouch led the Wichita offense, hitting 14 of 20 passes for 172 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Crouch also rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns. E.J. Colson added a rushing touchdown. Rodney Molette had 75 yards receiving on four catches with two scores. Rodnell Cruell and Jordan Payne each added a receiving touchdown.

Francis Tusa returned a kickoff 25 yards for a touchdown.

Jamario Benson led the Wyoming offense with two of four passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Benson also rushed for a score. Rashad Ridley caught the touchdown pass for 32 yards.

Wichita is 4-5, while Wyoming falls to 2-7 and is eliminated from the playoff race.

Wichita ends the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Kansas Star Arena against league-leading Salina, 8-1. A Wichita win, or a Dodge City loss to Wyoming, clinches a playoff spot for the Force.

Surge puts down ‘Hounds

MIDLAND, Texas — The Wichita Wind Surge opened a six-game series against the Midland Rock Hounds with a 6-1 win Tuesday in Midland.

The Surge jumped to a 3-0 lead after two innings, adding a run in the fifth and two more in the ninth. Midland scored in the bottom of the eighth.

Jose Miranda opened the game with a solo home run and finished four for five hitting. B.J. Boyd went two for three with a two-run home run. Roy Morales and Andrew Bechtold each had two hits and an RBI.

Nick Allen had two hits for Midland. Jeremy Eierman drove in a run.

Austin Schulfer (3-0) pitched six innings for the win, allowing three hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Jeff Neff struck out two in 1.1 innings for his first save of the season.

Jared Koenig (3-1) took the loss.

Wichita;120;100;002;—;6;13;1

Midland;000;000;010;—;1;6;1

Schulfer (W, 2-3), Koch 7, Neff (S, 1) 8 and Hamilton; Koenig (L, 1-3), McIntyre 6, Weisenburger 8, Erwin 9 and McCann. HR — W: Miranda (12), Boyd (2). Time — 2:59. Attendance — 2,641.