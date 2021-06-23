Rebels drop two games to Diamond Dawgs

The Kansan

CHENEY — The Newton Rebels suffered through a rough pair of games in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Cheney.

The Cheney Diamond Dawgs won Monday’s game 7-6 and Tuesday’s game 23-3 in seven innings on the 10-run rule.

In Monday’s game, Newton led 5-2 after six innings. Cheney scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to rally for the win.

George Specht ended the game with a two-run single.

Sprect finished the game two for five hitting. Isaac Williams and Lenny Ashby each drove in a run.

Trey Winget hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth to put Newton up in the game. Cory Mason went two for two with an RBI.

Carson Frazier took the loss for Newton. Hayden Bontrager got the win pitching.

In Tuesday’s game, Cheney scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to take a a 19-1 lead. The Dawgs added four more runs in the game.

Enzo Bonoventre went two for three hitting for Cheney with a home run and five RBIs. Jordan Stubbings went two for two with four RBIs. Alex Epp went two for four with a home run and three RBIs. Campbell Sullivan went two four five with a home run and three RBIs. Lenny Ashby hit a solo home run.

Rocco Armeni and Eli Hickman each hit a solo home run for the Rebels.

Kody Cardoza threw four innings of relief for the win, striking out four. Ricky Hockett took the loss for Newton.

Cheney moves to 14-4, leading the SCL by 1.5 games. Newton falls to 3-15. Newton plays Wednesday at Cheney and ends the season Friday at home.

Monday’s game

Newton;001;400;000;—;5;9;3

Cheney;100;001;004;—;6;5;2

Rector, Grade 6, Gillig 8, Frazier 9, Maley (L, 1-1) 9 and Zellner; Stanfield, Rodd 2, Van Oosbree 4, Bontrager (W, 1-1) 6 and Baugh, King x. HR — N: Winget (1). Time — 3:08.

Tuesday’s game

Cheney;511;(12)13;0;—;23;15;1

Newton;100;( 0)10;1;—;3;5;4

Reynolds, Cardoza (W. 3-0) 2, Scott 8 and ; Hockett (L, 0-3), Swanson 4, Graham 4, Rabe 4, Vergini 7 and . HR — C: Ashby (4), Bonoventre (5), Epp (1), Sullivan (1). N: Armeni (1), Hickman (1). Time — 2:14.