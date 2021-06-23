Newton Junior Knights drop two to Buhler

The Buhler Nationals Junior Legion baseball team posted a big inning in each of its two games against the Newton Post 2 Junior Knights to claim a double-header sweep Tuesday at Klein-Scott Field.

Buhler won the first game 11-7 in six innings on a 1:45 time limit. Buhler won the second game 10-2 in five innings on the eight-run rule.

“The boys played really well today,” Buhler manager Dawson Dreher said. “Especially with weekday games, it’s hard to keep focused. We hit the baseball really well. We adjusted to their pitching. Our pitchers did well for the most part. I was a pitcher once, and it’s always nice when you can get run support out there. We had a couple two-out big runs there in each game.”

“They hit the ball well. They hit the ball better than us,” Newton manager Mark George said. “In the first game, Ian (Baker) did a good job of throwing strikes. They just hit the ball better than us. I thought defensively we did a lot of nice things, playing a lot of players in different positions. We had a couple of errors that extended innings. Overall, the general takeaway is we didn’t compete very well at the plate.”

Buhler scored seven runs in the top of the seventh, all with two outs. Dawson Valdois and Jace Henderson each had two-run hits in the inning.

Four walks in the bottom of the third inning led to a pair of Newton runs.

Buhler added four runs in the top of the fifth. Bryant Voth had a two-run hit.

Newton came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Tanner Watkins single. Two errors in the bottom of the sixth led to three Knight runs.

Jeffery Neill went four for four hitting for Buhler. Henderson was three for four.

Blaze Bradshaw went two for three hitting for Newton.

Wyatt Carlin pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the win. Ian Baker threw a complete-game loss for Newton.

In the second game, Buhler scored nine runs in the third inning to take a 10-0 lead. Parker Schultz and Jayden Nash each drove in a run for Newton in the bottom of the third inning.

Logan Brinar drove in three runs for Buhler. Dawson Valdois went two for three hitting with an RBI.

Matthew Eddy threw 3.1 innings for the win. Keegan Rousseau took the loss for Newton.

Buhler is 16-6 and plays Tuesday against Pratt. Newton is 4-12 and hosts the Salina Eagles at 6 p.m. Thursday.

First game

Buhler;070;040;—;11;16;3

Newton;002;023;—;7;7;2

Moler, Carlin 4, Brinar 5 and Henderson; Baker (L) and Schultz. Time — 1:56.

Second game

Buhler;019;00;—;10;8;1

Newton;002;00;—;2;3;2

Eddy (W), Ellis 4, Henderson 5 and Lohrentz; Rousseau (L), Mueller 3 and Schultz. Time — 1:53.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com