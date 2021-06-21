Hall's hot start leads to Wichita Open win
WICHITA — Harry Hall shot four straight birdies in his first four holes in the fourth and final round of the Wichita Open to claim the title of the Korn Ferry Tour event Sunday at Crestview Country Club.
The second-year pro, a graduate of Nevada-Las Vegas and a native of Hayle, England, shot a three-under par 67 on his final day to finish the tournament 20-under par at 260. Hall edged Curtis Thompson by one stroke. Brett Drewitt and Ollie Schniederjans tied for third, two strokes off the lead.
It was the first win for Hall on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA’s top developmental tour. His $108,000 earned for the win was his top professional payday.
“It’s big. At the start of the week I was No. 83 on the points list,” Hall said. “I’m not sure what I’ll be now, but 500 points is going to help that. I turned professional in 2019 and got conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour. I didn’t get into an event until the middle of last year. I Monday qualified in and got some status off of that and did well at the end of last year. I haven’t been as good since on the course, but this week it came at the right time.”
Hall started the day in second place behind Kevin Yu, who shot a 72 to slip into a tie for fifth place, three strokes off the lead.
“I’m not sure. I just hit the same shots I did yesterday,” Hall said. “I think I’ve started every round pretty hot, just 2- or 3-under through four. I pushed it on No. 1 into the green and it went close. The second is a gettable par 5, and the third is a gettable par 4, drivable. With a good short game, if you can get it around the greens, which I did today, you’re most likely getting up and down.”
Hall moves from 83rd to 36th on the Korn Ferry Tour standings. The top 25 money winners at the end of the season, along with the top 25 finishers in the Korn Ferry Tour finals, advance to the PGA Tour next season.
Wichita Open
Final results
Crestview CC
Par 70, 6,913 yards
1. Harry Hall;64-63-66-67—260
2. Curtis Thompson;64-67-65-65—261
T3. Brett Drewitt;69-65-62-66—262
T3. Ollie Schniederjans;67-64-65-66—262
T5. Austin Smotherman;70-65-64-64—263
T5. Callum Tarren;65-67-65-66—263
T5. Erik Barnes;64-65-67-67—263
T5. Kevin Yu;64-66-61-72—263
9. Kevin Roy;64-68-65-67—264
T10. Dan McCarthy;66-67-64-68—265
T10. Brent Grant;67-64-65-69—265
T10. Patrick Flavin;66-67-62-70—265
T13. Steve Lewton;70-65-68-63—266
T13. Chad Ramey;66-67-68-65—266
T13. Rhein Gibson;68-67-66-65—266
T13. Mickey DeMorat;68-67-65-66—266
T13. Michael Gellerman;64-67-67-68—266
T13. Austin Eckroat;64-66-68-68—266
T19. Dawie van der Walt;68-67-68-64—267
T19. Joshua Creel;66-69-66-66—267
T19. John VanDerLaan;71-65-65-66—267
T19. Carl Yuan;67-68-66-66—267
T19. Seth Reeves;65-66-69-67—267
T19. Patrick Fishburn;71-61-67-68—267
T19. Michael Arnaud;66-66-67-68—267
T26. Peter Uihlein;67-67-70-64—268
T26. Jake Knapp;70-66-68-64—268
T26. Stuart Macdonald;72-65-66-65—268
T26. Augusto Núñez;68-69-65-66—268
T26. Bobby Bai;70-67-64-67—268
T26. Taylor Moore;63-68-69-68—268
T32. Julián Etulain;70-63-68-68—269
T32. Paul Haley II;68-68-63-70—269
T34. Sean O'Hair;68-67-69-66—270
T34. James Nicholas;67-64-72-67—270
T34. Stephen Franken;69-67-68-66—270
T34. Brian Campbell;68-69-66-67—270
T34. Billy Kennerly;69-67-66-68—270
T34. Garett Reband;64-67-70-69—270
T34. Vince India;65-66-68-71—270
T41. Scott Gutschewski;71-65-69-66—271
T41. Ryan McCormick;69-68-68-66—271
T41. Tommy Gainey;67-70-67-67—271
T41. Jared Wolfe;66-70-67-68—271
T41. Max Rottluff;67-67-68-69—271
T41. Trey Mullinax;67-69-66-69—271
T41. Xinjun Zhang;71-66-65-69—271
T41. Brandon Crick;68-66-67-70—271
T41. Conrad Shindler;64-69-67-71—271
T50. T.J. Vogel;67-70-69-66—272
T50. Brett Stegmaier;71-66-68-67—272
T50. Grant Hirschman;68-69-68-67—272
T50. Quade Cummins;68-68-67-69—272
T50. Tyson Alexander;68-66-68-70—272
T50. David Kocher;67-70-64-71—272
T50. Marcelo Rozo;67-67-66-72—272
T57. Mark Blakefield;65-66-73-69—273
T57. KK Limbhasut;67-68-69-69—273
T57. Roberto Díaz;71-63-68-71—273
T57. Alex Prugh;69-67-66-71—273
T57. Kevin Dougherty;67-67-66-73—273
T57. Greg Yates;68-66-63-76—273
T63. George Cunningham;67-70-71-66—274
T63. Tag Ridings;68-69-69-68—274
T65. Kevin Lucas;63-74-70-68—275
T65. Michael Miller;71-66-70-68—275
T65. Gregor Main;68-68-69-70—275
T65. Nicolas Echavarria;70-61-69-75—275
T69. Max Greyserman;67-69-73-67—276
T69. Matt Atkins;67-66-68-75—276
71. Chandler Phillips;70-67-69-71—277
72. Zach Cabra;69-68-69-73—279
73. Braden Thornberry;66-69-70-76—281
Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com