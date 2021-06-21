Hall's hot start leads to Wichita Open win

WICHITA — Harry Hall shot four straight birdies in his first four holes in the fourth and final round of the Wichita Open to claim the title of the Korn Ferry Tour event Sunday at Crestview Country Club.

The second-year pro, a graduate of Nevada-Las Vegas and a native of Hayle, England, shot a three-under par 67 on his final day to finish the tournament 20-under par at 260. Hall edged Curtis Thompson by one stroke. Brett Drewitt and Ollie Schniederjans tied for third, two strokes off the lead.

It was the first win for Hall on the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA’s top developmental tour. His $108,000 earned for the win was his top professional payday.

“It’s big. At the start of the week I was No. 83 on the points list,” Hall said. “I’m not sure what I’ll be now, but 500 points is going to help that. I turned professional in 2019 and got conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour. I didn’t get into an event until the middle of last year. I Monday qualified in and got some status off of that and did well at the end of last year. I haven’t been as good since on the course, but this week it came at the right time.”

Hall started the day in second place behind Kevin Yu, who shot a 72 to slip into a tie for fifth place, three strokes off the lead.

“I’m not sure. I just hit the same shots I did yesterday,” Hall said. “I think I’ve started every round pretty hot, just 2- or 3-under through four. I pushed it on No. 1 into the green and it went close. The second is a gettable par 5, and the third is a gettable par 4, drivable. With a good short game, if you can get it around the greens, which I did today, you’re most likely getting up and down.”

Hall moves from 83rd to 36th on the Korn Ferry Tour standings. The top 25 money winners at the end of the season, along with the top 25 finishers in the Korn Ferry Tour finals, advance to the PGA Tour next season.

Wichita Open

Final results

Crestview CC

Par 70, 6,913 yards

1. Harry Hall;64-63-66-67—260

2. Curtis Thompson;64-67-65-65—261

T3. Brett Drewitt;69-65-62-66—262

T3. Ollie Schniederjans;67-64-65-66—262

T5. Austin Smotherman;70-65-64-64—263

T5. Callum Tarren;65-67-65-66—263

T5. Erik Barnes;64-65-67-67—263

T5. Kevin Yu;64-66-61-72—263

9. Kevin Roy;64-68-65-67—264

T10. Dan McCarthy;66-67-64-68—265

T10. Brent Grant;67-64-65-69—265

T10. Patrick Flavin;66-67-62-70—265

T13. Steve Lewton;70-65-68-63—266

T13. Chad Ramey;66-67-68-65—266

T13. Rhein Gibson;68-67-66-65—266

T13. Mickey DeMorat;68-67-65-66—266

T13. Michael Gellerman;64-67-67-68—266

T13. Austin Eckroat;64-66-68-68—266

T19. Dawie van der Walt;68-67-68-64—267

T19. Joshua Creel;66-69-66-66—267

T19. John VanDerLaan;71-65-65-66—267

T19. Carl Yuan;67-68-66-66—267

T19. Seth Reeves;65-66-69-67—267

T19. Patrick Fishburn;71-61-67-68—267

T19. Michael Arnaud;66-66-67-68—267

T26. Peter Uihlein;67-67-70-64—268

T26. Jake Knapp;70-66-68-64—268

T26. Stuart Macdonald;72-65-66-65—268

T26. Augusto Núñez;68-69-65-66—268

T26. Bobby Bai;70-67-64-67—268

T26. Taylor Moore;63-68-69-68—268

T32. Julián Etulain;70-63-68-68—269

T32. Paul Haley II;68-68-63-70—269

T34. Sean O'Hair;68-67-69-66—270

T34. James Nicholas;67-64-72-67—270

T34. Stephen Franken;69-67-68-66—270

T34. Brian Campbell;68-69-66-67—270

T34. Billy Kennerly;69-67-66-68—270

T34. Garett Reband;64-67-70-69—270

T34. Vince India;65-66-68-71—270

T41. Scott Gutschewski;71-65-69-66—271

T41. Ryan McCormick;69-68-68-66—271

T41. Tommy Gainey;67-70-67-67—271

T41. Jared Wolfe;66-70-67-68—271

T41. Max Rottluff;67-67-68-69—271

T41. Trey Mullinax;67-69-66-69—271

T41. Xinjun Zhang;71-66-65-69—271

T41. Brandon Crick;68-66-67-70—271

T41. Conrad Shindler;64-69-67-71—271

T50. T.J. Vogel;67-70-69-66—272

T50. Brett Stegmaier;71-66-68-67—272

T50. Grant Hirschman;68-69-68-67—272

T50. Quade Cummins;68-68-67-69—272

T50. Tyson Alexander;68-66-68-70—272

T50. David Kocher;67-70-64-71—272

T50. Marcelo Rozo;67-67-66-72—272

T57. Mark Blakefield;65-66-73-69—273

T57. KK Limbhasut;67-68-69-69—273

T57. Roberto Díaz;71-63-68-71—273

T57. Alex Prugh;69-67-66-71—273

T57. Kevin Dougherty;67-67-66-73—273

T57. Greg Yates;68-66-63-76—273

T63. George Cunningham;67-70-71-66—274

T63. Tag Ridings;68-69-69-68—274

T65. Kevin Lucas;63-74-70-68—275

T65. Michael Miller;71-66-70-68—275

T65. Gregor Main;68-68-69-70—275

T65. Nicolas Echavarria;70-61-69-75—275

T69. Max Greyserman;67-69-73-67—276

T69. Matt Atkins;67-66-68-75—276

71. Chandler Phillips;70-67-69-71—277

72. Zach Cabra;69-68-69-73—279

73. Braden Thornberry;66-69-70-76—281

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com