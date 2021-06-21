Sports briefs

The Kansan

YOUTH BASEBALL

Wichita Rebels 10, Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 1

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 15, Nickerson 3

Pratt 8, Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 0

Mid-Kansas Babe Ruth League Wildcats 11, Nickerson 1

WAR 14U 8, Royals 14U 5

Royals 14U 3, Border Bombers 14U 2

Powerhouse Baseball 4, Royals 14U 3

Hesston Swathers 12U 13, McPherson Jr. Pups 12U 14

Hesston Swathers 12U 16, Pratt Bombers 12U 9

Hesston Swathers 12U 6, 12U Hoisington Hornets 5

Pratt Bombers 12U 8, Hesston Swathers 12U 5

Hesston Swathers 12U 17, Bandit Baseball Academy 12U 4

Circle Thunder 7, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 4

Augusta Knights 5, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 3

Circle Thunder 10, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 2

Newton Baseball Club Boese 10, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 6

Newton Baseball Club Boese 11, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 4

Andover Storm 10, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 8

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 9, Astros 4

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 13, Andover Braves 3

Newton Railers 8U 10, Hammer Baseball 1

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Kansas Premier 8, G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 7

G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 11, Strikers 1

Sparks Sparks 14U 4, G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 2

Columbus Wild Thangz 14U 8, G2 Heat 14U VanZandt 4

TBD 10, G2 Heat Stanford 14U 0

ICT Lady Diamondbacks 14U 9, G2 Heat Stanford 14U 6

Misfits 10, G2 Heat Stanford 2

G2 Heat Llamas finishes 4-1

The G2 Heat Llamas 18U softball team went 4-1 in weekend play.

The Heat downed the Grand River Storm 14U 5-3, the Crush 3-2, the Pittsburg Purple Crush Elite 7-3 and the KC Rebels 11-1 before falling to the Dominators 8-7.

Against Grant River, Skylre Stucky hit a grand slam. Onnie Revels pitched a complete-game win with a strikeout.

Against the Crush, Cassie Wedel, Emily Kvasnicka and Cassie Albin each drove in a run. Stucky struck out two in 1.1 innings. Sydney Friedli finished the game for the win.

Against the Purple Crush Elite, Chana Wolfe hit a home run and drove in three runs. Albin drove in two runs. Cassie Wedel and Kvasnicka each had two hits and an RBI. Wolfe pitched the win with four strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Against the Rebels, Kvasnicka went two for two hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Emily Wedel went two for three with an RBI. Emma Brady, Alle Fuhrman, Cassie Wedel, Friedli, Revels and Stucky each drove in a run. Friedli pitched a complete-game win, striking out two.

Against the Dominators, Emily Wedel drove in two runs. Brady, Kvasnicka, Wolfe, Friedli and Stucky each drove in a run. Wolfe took the loss, striking out five in 2.1 innings.

The team is 17-6.

G2 Heat 18U Lutz finishes 1-2

The G2 Heat 18U Lutz team finished weekend play 1-2.

The Heat beat the Clash 7-6, lost to the Pittsburg Pride 6-0 and lost to the Clash 6-5.

In the first game against the Clash, Maya Werner, Izzy Smith and Jordan Friesen each drove in a run. Piper Seidl went two for two hitting. Friesen pitched the win, striking out four in four innings.

Against the Pride, Werner took the loss, striking out three in 2.2 innings.

In the second game against the Clash, Seidl drove in two runs and Werner drove in a run. Werner struck out three in the loss.

The team is 5-8.