Rebels split games in weekend play

The Kansan

CHENEY — The Newton Rebels managed to avoid a sweep against the Haysville Aviators with a 14-10 win Friday in Newton in Sunflower Collegiate League play, but opened a five-game series against the Cheney Diamond Dawgs with a 12-2 loss Saturday in Cheney.

Against Haysville, Newton trailed 9-0, but scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to get back in the game. Down 10-6, Newton scored two runs in the sixth inning, five runs in the seventh inning and another run in the eighth to secure the win and snap a four-game losing streak.

Connor Allen went three for five hitting for Newton with three RBIs. Trey Winget went two for five with two RBIs. Andrew Brautman hit a home run and drove in two runs. Nick Grade went two for three with a solo home run. Cory Mason went three for five with a solo home run.

Jackson Fleming went two for four hitting for the Aviators with two RBIs. Isaac Kim also drove in two runs. Lamarcus Jones went two for three hitting.

Newton used six pitchers with Zach Gillig pitching 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the win. Gillig struck out four. Carson Frazier finished the game with a strikeout in the ninth.

Of the six pitchers Haysville used, Austin Skelhorn took the loss.

The game against Cheney was ended in the seventh inning on the 10-run rule.

Newton led 2-1 after two innings, but gave up a run in the bottom of the third and four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cheney added a run in the sixth and five runs in the seventh to end the game early.

Trent Mallonee went two for four hitting for Cheney, hitting a home run and finishing with four RBIs. Former Rebel Enzo Bonoventre went three for five with three RBIs. Lenny Ashby went two for three with three RBIs.

Brautman hit a solo home run for Newton. Jayden Hanna also drove in a run. Mason went two for three. Justin Barnes went two for four.

Cayden Castellanos pitched six innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts. Alec Stanfield pitched the seventh inning with a walk and a strikeout.

Carson Jacobs took the loss for Newton.

Cheney improves to 12-4, a half-game behind Hutchinson in the Sunflower Collegiate League. Newton drops to 3-13, 8.5 games out of first.

Haysville ends the series with Newton 7-9.

After an off-day Sunday, Newton and Cheney meet Monday in Cheney and Tuesday in Newton. Both games have 7 p.m. start times.

Friday’s game

Haysville;600;301;000;—;10;6;5

Newton;000;602;51x;—;14;17;2

Bailey, Schoonbeck 4, Skelhorn (L, 1-2) 7, Anthes 8 and Garner; Graham, Vergini 1, Swanson 2, Maley 4, Gillig (W, 1-0) 6, Frazier and Allen. HR — N: Brautman (2), Grade (1), Mason (1). Time — 3:24.

Saturday’s game

Newton;110;000;0;—;2;7;0

Cheney;101;401;5;—;12;9;0

Jacobs (L, 0-3), Wallingford 4, Rabe 7, Schulz 7 and Zellner; Castellanos (W, 1-0), Stanfield 7 and Larson. HR — N: Brautman (3). C: Mallonee (2). Time — 2:26.