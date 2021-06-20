Junior Knights 2-2 at Andover tourney

The Kansan

ANDOVER — The Newton Post 2 Junior Knights American Legion Baseball team finished 2-2 Friday and Saturday at the Andover Tournament.

The Junior Knights opened with a 15-0 win over the Dukes. Newton fell to the Dodge City A’s 7-6. Newton downed the Liberal Rattlers 16U 11-0 and lost to the Liberal Rattlers 17U 14-5.

Against the Dukes, the game was called after three innings on the run rule. All 15 runs were scored in the bottom of the second inning.

Andrew Barron tossed a one-hitter with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Owen Myers and Mike Seirer each drove in four runs. Seirer went three for three. Myers went two for three. Parker Schultz went two for three with two RBIs. Ian Baker went two for two with an RBI.

The Dodge City game was called after six innings on the time limit. Dodge City jumped ahead 4-1 after three innings. Newton took the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, but the A’s scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Newton added a run in the fifth.

Cade Valdez pitched four innings for the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Jayden Nash walked two and struck out one in the fifth.

Schultz drove in two runs for Newton, Barron went two for three with an RBI.

The game against the Rattlers 16U was called after five innings on the 10-run rule. Newton scored four runs in the top of the third inning and seven in the top of the fifth.

Blaze Bradshaw pitched a complete-game, two-hitter for Newton, allowing a walk and five strikeouts.

Schultz drove in three runs for the Knights. Valdez and Austin Aarons eac drove in two runs. Aarons went two for three hitting. Keenan McCune and Ryan Ruggerio each went two for two hitting with an RBI each.

The game against the Rattlers 17U was called after five innings on the run rule. Liberal scored in every inning, leading 10-2 after three innings. Newton scored in every inning but the third.

Keegan Rousseau drove in two runs for Newton. Jackson Marlar went two for two hitting.

Myers took the loss pitching. Myers and Schultz each struck out two batters.

Newton is 3-7 and scheduled to host Buhler at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

vs. the Dukes

Dukes;0( 0)0;—;0;1;2

Newton;0(15)x;—;15;11;0

Rush (L), Redford 2 and Weber; Barron (W) and Ruggerio.

vs. Dodge City

Newton;100;410;—;6;4;4

Dodge City;121;30x;—;7;8;2

Valdez (L), Nash 5 and Ruggerio; Miller (W), Ruiz (S) 5 and Riekenberg.

vs. Rattlers 16U

Newton;004;07;—;11;11;1

Liberal 16U;000;00;—;0;2;1

Bradshaw (W) and Ruggerio; Miramontes (L), Avila 4 and Moses.

vs. Rattlers 17U

Liberal 17U;415;22;—;14;14;2

Newton;110;12;—;5;6;4

Baca (W), Kerrs 5 and Kerrs, Eyler 5; Myers (L), Schultz 3 and Ruggerio.