14 strokes separate field at Wichita Open

WICHITA — Just 14 strokes separate the 156-player field of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open after the first round of play Thursday at the Crestview Country Club.

There were just 50 rounds that were over par 70.

Taylor Moore and Kevin Lucas are tied atop the leader board with a seven-under par 63.

Both were among those who were paired in early groups, enabling them to get off the course before temperatures rose about 100°F. Moore teed off at 7:16 a.m., while Lucas teed off at 8:50 a.m.

Moore started off on the back nine, finishing at three-under. On the front nine, he shot an eagle three on the second hole and an eagle two on the third hole, followed by a birdie three on the fourth hole.

A 2016 graduate of Arkansas and a resident of Fayetteville, Moore is ranked 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour with seven top-10 finishes this season.

Lucas finished two under par on the front nine with birdies on the second and third holes. On the back nine, he birdied 10, 12, 13, 14 and 16.

Lucas is ranked 156th on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has just one top 10 finish this season.

A resident of Folsom, Calif., Lucas is a 2012 graduate of Nevada-Reno.

Nine golfers are one stroke out of the lead. Six golfers are two strokes out of the lead.

The tournament continues through Sunday.

MORE DETAILS ON GOLF FIGHT — Newton police arrested Luke Smith of Covington, Tenn., for one count of misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident during the Wichita Open qualifying round Monday at Sand Creek Station.

According to the city’s news release, “The victim and suspect were golfing together as part of a qualifying event for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open. An argument began when the suspect and his father/caddy refused to help the victim look for an errant golf ball in the rough.

“The suspect then punched the victim in the face and tackled him to the ground. He held the victim down until he said ‘uncle,’ and then released him.”

According to the release, a “report will be forwarded to the Newton City Prosecutor’s Office for review of charges.”

Smith was a player at the University of Tennessee-Martin. He has no appearances in any PGA event.

Open qualifying is a tradition in most PGA events where players who are not a member of the regular tour compete for a spot in the event.

The Wichita Open qualifying at Newton drew 70 players with four qualifying.

Smith was disqualified from the event.

Wichita Open

First round

Crestview CC

Par 70

T1. Taylor Moore 63; T1. Kevin Lucas 63; T3. Conrad Shindler 64; T3. Kevin Yu 64; T3. Michael Gellerman 64; T3. Curtis Thompson 64; T3. Erik Barnes 64; T3. Garett Reband 64; T3. Kevin Roy 64; T3. Harry Hall 64; T3. Austin Eckroat 64; T12. Seth Reeves 65; T12. Callum Tarren 65; T12. John Chin 65; T12. Vince India 65; T12. Mark Blakefield 65; T17. Chad Ramey 66; T17. Dan McCarthy 66; T17. Trevor Cone 66; T17. Michael Arnaud 66; T17. Alex Chiarella 66; T17. Patrick Flavin 66; T17. Joshua Creel 66; T17. Jared Wolfe 66; T17. Braden Thornberry 66; T26. David Kocher 67; T26. Kevin Dougherty 67; T26. Tommy Gainey 67; T26. Jamie Arnold 67; T26. T.J. Vogel 67; T26. Trey Mullinax 67; T26. Carl Yuan 67; T26. Derek Ernst 67; T26. KK Limbhasut 67; T26. Matt Atkins 67; T26. James Nicholas 67; T26. Marcelo Rozo 67; T26. George Cunningham 67; T26. Peter Uihlein 67; T26. Steven Alker 67; T26. Ollie Schniederjans 67; T26. Dawson Armstrong 67; T26. Brent Grant 67; T26. Max Greyserman 67; T26. Max Rottluff 67; T26. Justin Hueber 67; T26. Mason Overstreet 67; T48. Paul Haley II 68; T48. Tag Ridings 68; T48. Rhein Gibson 68; T48. Brian Campbell 68; T48. Jamie Lovemark 68; T48. Greg Yates 68; T48. Brandon Crick 68; T48. Sean O'Hair 68; T48. Adam Svensson 68; T48. Dawie van der Walt 68; T48. Grant Hirschman 68; T48. Shane Smith 68; T48. Augusto Núñez 68; T48. Brad Hopfinger 68; T48. Gregor Main 68; T48. Quade Cummins 68; T48. Tyson Alexander 68; T48. Theo Humphrey 68; T48. Nick Hardy 68; T48. Chase Johnson 68; T48. Jonathan Hodge 68; T48. Mickey DeMorat 68; T70. Will Wilcox 69; T70. Brady Schnell 69; T70. Zach Cabra 69; T70. Ryan McCormick 69; T70. Stephen Franken 69; T70. Zach Wright 69; T70. Danny Guise 69; T70. Billy Kennerly 69; T70. Ben Kohles 69; T70. Alex Prugh 69; T70. Chase Wright 69; T70. Spencer Levin 69; T70. Brett Drewitt 69; T70. Whee Kim 69; T70. Harrison Endycott 69; T70. John Somers 69; T86. Scott Langley 70; T86. Kyle Reifers 70; T86. Ryan Brehm 70; T86. Max McGreevy 70; T86. Erik Compton 70; T86. Austin Smotherman 70; T86. Nicolas Echavarria 70; T86. Tom Whitney 70; T86. Bobby Bai 70; T86. Chandler Phillips 70; T86. Andre Metzger 70; T86. Matt Oshrine 70; T86. Zecheng Dou 70; T86. Julián Etulain 70; T86. Chip McDaniel 70; T86. Jake Knapp 70; T86. Cyril Bouniol 70; T86. Steve Lewton 70; T86. Robby Ormand 70; T86. Alex Kang 70; T106. Justin Lower 71; T106. Charlie Saxon 71; T106. Xinjun Zhang 71; T106. Daniel Miernicki 71; T106. Rico Hoey 71; T106. Will Cannon 71; T106. Michael Miller 71; T106. Brian Richey 71; T106. John VanDerLaan 71; T106. Nelson Ledesma 71; T106. Roberto Díaz 71; T106. Andres Gonzales 71; T106. Martin Piller 71; T106. Scott Gutschewski 71; T106. Brett Stegmaier 71; T106. Blayne Barber 71; T106. Patrick Fishburn 71; T106. Brad Brunner 71; T106. Taylor Dickson 71; T106. Derek Chang 71; T106. Luke Schniederjans 71; T127. Sean Kelly 72; T127. Jonathan Randolph 72; T127. Wade Binfield 72; T127. Joey Garber 72; T127. Nicholas Thompson 72; T127. Brandon Harkins 72; T127. Drew Weaver 72; T127. Nick Voke 72; T127. Shad Tuten 72; T127. David Skinns 72; T127. Stuart Macdonald 72; T127. Matt Ryan 72; T127. Andy Spencer 72; T127. Charlie Hillier 72; T141. Tyrone Van Aswegen 73; T141. Will Grimmer 73; T141. John Oda 73; T141. Kyle Jones 73; T141. Chandler Blanchet 73; T146. Luke Guthrie 74; T146. Mikel Martinson 74; T146. Lorens Chan 74; T146. Jack Maguire 74; T146. Ethan Marcus 74; T151. Anders Albertson 75; T151. Steve LeBrun 75; T153. Charlie Wi 76; T153. Mark Baldwin 76; T155. Christopher Petefish 77; T155. Brett Coletta 77.