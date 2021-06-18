After setting records in high school and college, Entz eyes pro career

WICHITA — Newton High School graduate Brookelynn Entz holds the all-time scoring record for both the Railer girls’ soccer team and the Kansas State women’s soccer team.

She also is among the all-time leading scorers for the FC Wichita women, an amateur team on the second level of the U.S. women’s soccer pyramid.

Entz scored two goals for FC Wichita Thursday in a 2-1 win over United Women’s Soccer Central Division leader the Kansas City Courage.

She also was picked in the fourth round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the expansion Kansas City franchise.

“The summer’s been pretty good so far,” Entz said. “I’ve been training pretty hard with (FC Wichita) and on my own. I’ve been trying to stay fit. I think that’s one of the most important parts of getting ready for the fall season and for preparing for the pros.”

Entz will put off her pro ambitions until the spring of 2022. Because of a season shortened by COVID-19, athletes have been granted an extra year of eligibility.

Entz decided to remain at K-State this fall.

“I just thought the way it ended last year at K-State was really positive and I didn’t want to end it,” she said. “I thought we had a chance play further. We didn’t get a chance to play in the Big 12 tournament. We would have made it. I’ve been wanting to play in that since my freshman year.”

The Wildcats were 3-9-2 last season, 3-6 in Big 12 play. The team played a split season with games in both the fall and spring. The team ended the fall with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Iowa State and Texas Tech. Entz scored both goals against Iowa State.

The team finished seventh in the conference. Normally, the top eight advance to the Big 12 tournament, but the tournament was canceled for the season.

She finished the season with seven goals and an assist. For her career at K-State, she has 17 goals with eight assists.

“I wanted to keep going and help the team as much as I could,” Entz said. “I want to continue to be with them. Also be able to get my masters.”

At Newton, she scored 123 goals with 39 assists, leading the team to four regional final appearances and two regional titles.

“You just have to work hard,” Entz said of her scoring titles. “You have to train. As I started getting better, I started training more. I started watching soccer a lot more. I gained more by watching other players. I started watching professional games and learning a lot from them. That’s when my game started to go even farther.”

Despite staying in college, Entz won’t have to re-enter the draft next year. Kansas City NWSL will retain her rights.

She said she didn’t enter the draft this year and was surprised by her selection.

“I wasn’t expecting my name to be called in that draft,” she said. “All the rules were crazy leading up to it. Any senior could be drafted without entering the draft. It was just a dream come true. I love the Kansas soccer community. The Kansas City team has their fan base coming around them. I think it’s a really good environment they have. I love their coaches. I love how they play.”

Entz got a chance to play against the Kansas City team in an exhibition match in the spring, losing 3-0.

“I thought I held my own,” she said. “I thought the team played well. We held our own against a professional team.”

Entz said her goal with Kansas State this fall is to reach both the Big 12 tournament and reach the NCAA tournament, something the Wildcats have never done in their five-year history.

“I think we can get double-digit wins,” Entz said. “We can get at least 10 wins and finish in the middle of the pack or higher in the Big 12. The quality of players we have brought in has helped us so much with the facilities we have. We have seen really fast development. We just had a player sign pro in Denmark and win a league championship there. We’ve started winning games in the Big 12 and catching eyes.”

A new soccer stadium at K-State was completed in 2019, seating 1,622.

“They are super nice,” she said. “We have our own locker room, a film room, coaches offices, a training room, a lounge, all for us right there. It feels like a Division I program now, and we’re conducting ourselves like a Division I program.”

Entz is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection and was Co-Scholar-Athlete of the year in 2020. She was named the recipient of the 2021 Big 12 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award.

She has already earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and is expected to earn her master’s degree at the end of the fall semester.

“I want to be a coach someday, so I think this will be good for that,” Entz said. “I finish that in December. I finished my bachelor’s degree last December.”

KC Courage;0;1;—;1

FC Wichita;2;0;—;2

1. FCW Entz (Lucio) 39m.

2. FCW Entz (Lucio) 42m.

3. KCC Houser (Key) 64m. Total shots — KCC 4-4—8, FCW 5-1—6. Shots on goal — KCC 4-1—5, FCW 4-4—8. Saves — KCC: Williams (L) 2-1—3. FCW: Reichenberger (W) 4-4—8. Corner kicks — KCC 3, FCW 2. Fouls — KCC 3, FCW 10. Offside — KCC 1, FCW 3. Cautions — none.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com