Sports Calendar

The Kansan

June 19 through 27, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, June 19

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Andover Tournament TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Cheney 7 p.m.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open @ Crestview CC, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Boston @ Kansas City 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Portland 9:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, June 20

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Juniors @ Andover Tournament TBA.

PRO GOLF — Wichita Open @ Crestview CC, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Boston @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Springfield @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Chicago FC United @ FC Wichita (M 1 p.m., Stryker Stadium).

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Portland (W 3 p.m., KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Monday, June 21

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Cheney 7 p.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wyoming @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

LEGION BASEBALL — Buhler @ Newton Juniors (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Cheney @ Newton 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ New York Yankees 6:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Midland 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

LEGION BASEBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton Seniors (2) 6 p.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Cheney 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ New York Yankees 6:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Midland 6:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Colorado @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus), Orlando @ Kansas City NWSL 1 p.m. (Paramount+).

Thursday, June 24

LEGION BASEBALL — Salina @ Newton Juniors (2) 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ New York Yankees 12:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Midland 7 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Springfield (W 4 p.m.), Des Moines @ FC Wichita (M 7 p.m., Stryker Stadium).

Friday, June 25

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Cheney @ Newton 7 p.m.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer: Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 7:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Midland 7 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Des Moines @ FC Wichita (M 7 p.m., Stryker Stadium).

Saturday, June 26

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton vs. TBA.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer: Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Salina @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Colorado Inferno FC 8 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 3:05 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Wichita @ Midland 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Los Angeles FC @ Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. (ESPN), Washington @ Kansas City NWSL 7:30 p.m. (Twitch).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ St. Louis (W 7 p.m.).

Sunday, June 27

LEGION BASEBALL — Newton Seniors @ McPherson Tourney TBA.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton vs. TBA.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer: Kansas Stroke Play Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 1:35 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Midland 2 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Colorado Inferno FC 3 p.m.

